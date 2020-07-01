Cook & Boardman Acquires Building Specialties

Firm expands Southeast coverage with Alabama market leader

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), a leading specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions and systems integration services announced today the acquisition of Birmingham, AL-based Building Specialties. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Building Specialties was founded in 1954 by W.P. "Chief" and Leola Caddell whose vision and dedication provided the foundation for the company to become established in the commercial door and hardware business. Through the years, Bill Caddell, Jr., Paul and Pat Caddell provided many years of leadership which allowed the company to continue successfully into a third-generation family business. The CEO and owner, Paul Caddell, attributes the success of the company to the hard work and professionalism of the employees who are in the Building Specialties family.

"We are thrilled to welcome Building Specialties to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "They fit perfectly into our acquisition strategy of buying market leaders with strong management teams and best-in-class associates. We look forward to providing their employees with additional resources and expanded opportunities as we grow in this major market."

"Throughout our company's history we have been known for delivering quality products and excellent customer service," noted Building Specialties owner Paul Caddell. "In Cook & Boardman we found a common culture and passion for serving the industry. I am confident that our employees will thrive and Building Specialties' legacy will be preserved."

The company will continue to operate under the Building Specialties name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition. Mr. Caddell will continue to manage the business under C&B's ownership.

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. Building Specialties represents C&B's ninth acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company also provides full systems integration services through its A3 Communications division - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than fifty locations across seventeen states and nationwide through their ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

