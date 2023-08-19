Cook County Clerk's Offices open for back-to-school birth certificates
The offices will be open until 2 p.m.
The offices will be open until 2 p.m.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
Stocks continued an August swoon on Friday.
A Cruise robotaxi collided with a firetruck late Thursday in San Francisco, injuring the vehicle’s passenger.
Language models like GPT-4 and Claude are powerful and useful, but the data on which they are trained is a closely guarded secret. The Allen Institute for AI (AI2) aims to reverse this trend with a new, huge text dataset that's free to use and open to inspection. As the model is intended to be free to use and modify by the AI research community, so too (argue AI2 researchers) should be the dataset they use to create it.
There aren’t any straightforward answers for how to choose between a long-term and short-term certificate of deposit, but a few factors can guide you.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
It can make sitting for long periods of time way more comfortable.
A total game changer.
This week's best tech deals include the 10.2-inch iPad for $250, the PlayStation 5 for $450 and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $27, among other offers.
Dickie V was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in July, and is already deep into radiation treatment.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The amazingly capable Baseus Bowie MA10 sets a high bar for low-cost earbuds.
A short moment later, without even moving or opening his mouth, the reply came back via a text message: “You had an Americano.” This wasn’t how I’d expected to spend a Friday afternoon in the city, but here I was, sitting in the offices of enterprise language translation services startup Unbabel, opposite founder and CEO Vasco Pedro, testing what appeared to be a brain-to-computer interface. Now, as a startup with $90 million in VC funding, annual revenues of around $50 million and having survived the pandemic, Unbabel is doing well enough to explore these projects.
Goldman Sachs analysts expect home prices to increase 1.8% this year.
Netflix has inked a "first-of-its-kind" deal with Jio Platforms, India's largest telecom operator, to bundle the streaming service with the carrier's two pay-as-you-go plans as the American giant pushes to expand its subscriber base in the key Asian market. A mobile-only Netflix subscription is included in Jio's 1,099 rupees ($13.2) plan, while the 1,499 rupees ($18) plan offers Netflix Basic, both companies announced Friday.
While market watchers expect tech M&A to increase, they don't see many blockbuster deals on the horizon.
The season series between superteams is now even at 2-2.
Now I'm only slightly less stressed about losing it.
These TikTokers were honest about their immigrant household dynamics. The post First-generation woman opens up about ‘weaponized incompetence’ from immigrant parents appeared first on In The Know.