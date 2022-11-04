Cook County judge denies motion to reduce bail of man held for shooting of Chicago police Officer Danny Golden

A Cook County judge Thursday denied a motion to reduce the bail of Bryant Hayes, who is in custody on charges in the shooting of Danny Golden.

Three men including Hayes were charged in the shooting of Golden, an off-duty Chicago police officer who is now paralyzed from the waist down. Hayes, who is facing charges including attempted murder, filed a motion for bond review that Judge Diana Kenworthy denied Thursday, said Tandra Simonton, a spokesperson for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Justen Krismantis has also been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. And Demetrius Harrell was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

All three men were ordered in July to be held without bail, where Hayes will remain after Kenworthy’s ruling. At the arraignment in August, all three men pleaded not guilty, Simonton said. Their next court date is Dec. 12.

Ald. Matt O’Shea, who represents the 19th Ward, said he sent out an email to residents encouraging them to show up in person at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse or online for the hearing Thursday in support of Golden. He said more than 100 people showed up in person, packing the courtroom and overflowing into the hallway, and hundreds more attended online.

O’Shea said he has attended every hearing in this case so far. Once the motion was denied, there was a “collective sigh of relief” from Golden’s supporters, he said.

Golden was shot in the middle of his back on July 8 while trying to break up a fight in the Beverly neighborhood. After the shooting, a GoFundMe raised almost $1.5 million in support funds. Golden left the rehabilitation facility he was being treated at in August with a police escort as officers, family, friends and residents gathered in support as he returned home.

“This is what every community needs to do when something tragic regarding gun violence happens,” O’Shea said.

