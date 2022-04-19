After Cook County judges and prosecutors step aside, special prosecutors named in cases linked to allegations of misconduct by ex-Chicago police detective

Decades-old cases involving accusations against a former Chicago police detective might be emerging from legal limbo with the appointment of special prosecutors after Cook County judges and prosecutors withdrew from handling them.

Among the attorneys named by Will County Judge David Carlson in recent days are two former high-ranking Cook County prosecutors, Fabio Valentini and Maria McCarthy, who along with ex-Kendall County First Assistant State’s Attorney Nemura Pencyla will handle six of the eight cases.

Karla Fiaoni, a former Chicago Heights police chief who now has a private law practice, will handle a matter involving two co-defendants.

The orders formally appointing the attorneys were signed March 29, but were not made publicly available until late Monday, after the Tribune made repeated requests to circuit clerk’s offices in Cook and Will counties. The attorneys made their initial appearances as special prosecutors in Will County court last week.

The cases, all of which involve allegations of misconduct by ex-Chicago police Det. Kriston Kato, have been largely stalled out for a year, ever since Cook County judges and then Cook County prosecutors decided they would not be involved in the matters.

Their reasoning: Kato is married to Cook County Judge Mary Margaret Brosnahan, who presides over a felony courtroom at the county’s main criminal courthouse.

About a year ago, Will County judges were assigned to preside over the matters after the Cook County criminal division’s top judge made a surprise decision that Cook County judges could no longer hear the cases due to possible appearances of impropriety.

A few months later, Cook County prosecutors followed suit, saying they would withdraw from the cases to avoid any possible public perception of a conflict. It took seven months to find the special prosecutors, who must now dive into the decades-old cases and decide how and whether to push back on claims of Kato’s misconduct.

The matter has highlighted the extraordinarily tight-knit culture of Cook County courts. Notably, at least two of the special prosecutors named by Carlson are themselves former Cook County prosecutors whose time in the office overlapped with Brosnahan’s tenure as a prosecutor and judge.

The situation entangling bureaucracies in two separate counties seems ripe for logistical headaches as well. As of last week, many of the public-facing court records for these cases had not been updated for months. Some of the attorneys representing Kato accusers described confusion about how and when the special prosecutors had been formally appointed.

And from the bench last week, Carlson said that Cook County court clerks had simply sent the voluminous decades-old files to Will County through the mail.

“God forbid something isn’t there,” he said. “These files were mailed to us … in banker’s boxes wrapped with clear plastic packing tape, with a handwritten address on it. And one box showed up, and then about a week or so later another box showed up.”

The cases are all at least 20 years old, and most of them are in various stages of post-conviction proceedings. One Kato accuser has had to wait for months just to get formal permission from Carlson to file a post-conviction petition. Another, Kevin Murray, was on the brink of a long-awaited hearing that could have won him a new trial when the cases were suddenly moved to Will County. The lead special prosecutor on the Murray case, Maria McCarthy, will have to start more or less from scratch.

Murray’s attorney has filed a motion to release him from custody while the matter is pending, noting that the surprise recusals caused lengthy delays.

McCarthy said in court Wednesday she would need time to get up to speed before she’s ready to argue in court about the motion to release him - at least another couple of months.

Murray’s attorney, Karl Leonard, objected.

“Ms. McCarthy is pointing to the reason we need to have a bond hearing as a reason we shouldn’t have a bond hearing,” Leonard said. “While understandably, Ms. McCarthy spends time and bills for time … (Murray is) sitting in a prison cell, he can’t get his day in court.”

Carlson, from the bench, noted that at least 11 elected officials, including Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, “declined to exercise their duties.” No public prosecuting agencies wanted to take on the significant burden of starting a fresh review on eight enormously complicated decades-old cases, the judge said.

So Carlson was obligated to find private attorneys to appoint on the taxpayer dime, he said, and the special prosecutors shouldn’t be criticized for billing to review files that they hadn’t even received yet.

Carlson hinted strongly in court last year that he felt prosecutors were shirking their responsibility, and that their withdrawal could lead to a wealth of unintended consequences. But legally, he had no choice but to find a replacement after Cook County prosecutors decided to withdraw.

Kato has been married to Judge Mary Margaret Brosnahan since 2006, at which point she already was a judge in the Criminal Division at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

The former detective has been the target of complaints alleging excessive force dating back decades. In the past, Brosnahan has voluntarily recused herself from at least one case that involved Kato.

But for years, other Cook County judges have routinely presided over cases in which the former detective played a role. The decision to disqualify all of those judges due to their colleague’s marriage was far more sweeping, and came as a surprise to many in the building.

At a hearing a year ago, Acting Presiding Judge of the Criminal Division Erica Reddick said that upon her elevation to presiding judge, she was made aware of new circumstances that necessitated recusing all Cook County judges. In her new role, she hinted, she had access to “a whole different amount of information.”

“It directly affects what I believe to be fundamental fairness and due process issues that revolve around ethics,” she said from the bench.

