Cook County man charged in Far North Side robbery

CHICAGO - A man was arrested in Waukegan Saturday in connection to a robbery on the Far North Side last month.

Luke Wood, 38, of Skokie, allegedly robbed a 32-year-old man in the 6400 block of West Touhy Avenue on Aug. 30.

Police say the incident happened at 11:41 a.m. and Wood implied that he had a firearm during the robbery.

Wood was charged with aggravated robbery and has a warrant for his arrest from out of state.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Saturday.

No additional information is available at this time.