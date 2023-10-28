Cook County man charged in shooting in which teenage victim shot him back in self-defense
COOK COUNTY - A Niles man has been charged after a shooting last week left himself and a 15-year-old boy wounded.
On Oct. 20, Niles police responded to a report of shots fired inside a home in the 9200 block of Woodland Drive around 10:33 a.m.
During a dispute, police say 33-year-old Anthony Walker pulled out a gun and shot the teenager in the upper body. The victim was then able to disarm Walker and shoot him back in self-defense. Walker was struck in the torso.
Only one gun was involved in this incident, police said. Both individuals were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Walker has been charged with the following:
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (One Class 2 felony count and one Class 3 felony count)
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Parolee (Class 2 felony)
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Two Class 2 felony counts)
Endangering the Life or Health of a Child (Class A misdemeanor
Walker is due in court on Oct. 28.