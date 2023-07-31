Cook County man indicted in two Lowndes County slayings

Jul. 31—VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Grand Jury has indicted a suspect in a 2021 shooting incident that left two people dead, court documents show.

Dontavius Dennis, 31, of Cook County was indicted on charges of two counts felony murder, five counts aggravated assault, five counts possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of recidivism, according to a grand jury calendar released late last week.

At 6:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2021, Valdosta police officers and detectives "responded to Ora Lee West apartments, after a citizen called E911 to report that several people had been shot," police said. "As officers arrived on the scene, they located four victims inside an apartment with gunshot wounds."

Toccaro Sims, 28, was pronounced dead at the East Ann Street scene. Deonte Jackson, 21, was pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center. Two other shooting victims recovered, police said.

Authorities identified a suspect during the investigation at the scene.

Dennis turned himself in a couple of days later without incident, police said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.