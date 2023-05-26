Cook County man sentenced to 18 years for burglary and theft of $250,000 vehicle

RaJohn Stewart, 26, a former County Club Hills resident, has been sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the burglary and theft of a vehicle from the Land Rover/Jaguar of Hinsdale Auto Dealership at 336 E. Ogden Avenue.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin announced Wednesday that Stewart was sentenced by Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh for the May 17, 2021, theft of a 2018 red Ferrari convertible, valued at more than $250,000.

Following an encounter with police Stewart reportedly fled the scene in a nearby car, accompanied by three juveniles.

After police disabled the fleeing vehicle, Stewart fled on foot. After a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody.

The case against the three juveniles closed. Each received sentences to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice.

“The quick apprehension, prosecution and significant sentence sends the message that in DuPage County, my office and law enforcement are one hundred percent committed to protecting our businesses from violent criminal activity such as that committed by Mr. Stewart and his co-defendants,” Berlin said.