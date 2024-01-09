Cook County pair goes on 'lawless crime spree', carjacks multiple vehicles in suburbs: prosecutors

DUPAGE COUNTY - A suburban duo will remain locked up through their trial after they allegedly carjacked multiple vehicles in a "brazen, lawless crime spree" over the weekend. At least one victim was seriously injured when she was ejected from her vehicle.

On Saturday, around noon, Hanover Park police were notified of a crash involving a vehicle that was hijacked at Arlington Drive and County Farm Road. The victim told police that she and another woman were in their car when they were approached by 26-year-old Ricardo Ortega and 24-year-old Alicia Merlin-Barrera, who asked the victims if they could have a ride to a nearby train station.

As the group drove to the destination, prosecutors say Merlin-Barrera told the driver to stop and reached for the car key, which she was able to get after a brief struggle with the driver. At the same time, Ortega allegedly began hitting the other victim in the head and face.

Once the vehicle was stopped at a traffic light, the driver exited the vehicle and one of the suspects got behind the wheel and drove off – still with the second victim in the car.

A short time later, the vehicle struck a tree, ejecting the victim and causing her several fractured ribs, bruises to her face, a broken finger, and a fractured ankle. A passing motorist who witnessed the crash stopped to help and as he did, the two suspects then got into his vehicle and drove off, prosecutors said.

After driving a few blocks, Ortega allegedly crashed the vehicle into a pole, turned the van around and drove past the original crash site. The duo then entered eastbound I-390 and eventually crashed the van on the interstate.

The crime spree, though, didn't end there.

After crashing the van, another passing motorist stopped to help and the pair then allegedly carjacked his truck. The next day, prosecutors say Hanover Park police officers located the stolen Toyota in Forest Park. Forest Park police then responded to the location and arrested both suspects.

Ricardo Ortega and Alicia Merlin-Barrera

"The brazen, lawless crime spree allegedly committed by these two defendants is astonishing," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "What I find particularly disturbing however, is that on two separate occasions, good Samaritans who stopped to help were allegedly victimized by Ortega and Merlin-Barrera as well. Violent crimes, such as alleged in this case, have no place in a civilized society and will not be tolerated in DuPage County."

Ortega, of Hanover Park, and Merlin-Barrera, of Palatine, were each charged with vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm or disfigurement, and multiple misdemeanors including criminal damage to property and battery.

The duo is due back in court on Jan. 29.