Cook County sheriff to announce record number of human-trafficking-related charges

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is expected to announce a record number of human-trafficking-related charges Monday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Tom Dart , the charges are a result of efforts by Sheriff's Police Vice and Internet Crimes Against Children units throughout the month of October.

A news conference is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.

Along with the charges, Dart is expected to discuss how citizens can recognize the signs of potential trafficking and exploitation.