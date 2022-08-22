Cook County sheriff’s deputy under internal investigation after drugs and guns found in home

Paige Fry, Annie Sweeney, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

The Cook County sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation on a deputy who was living in a home where 1.15 kilograms of suspected cocaine, two 9 mm handguns and a large amount of cash were found after another person who lived in the home was arrested.

Last Wednesday, sheriff’s police made a traffic stop of a 51-year-old man named Sean Dwyer in the 5300 block of South Morgan Street in Chicago and recovered 550 grams of suspected cocaine during the stop, the sheriff’s office said. Sheriff’s officers later worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to search Dwyer’s home in the 10900 block of South California Avenue, where they found the drugs, guns and money.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was living with Dwyer, who was allegedly selling illegal drugs. The sheriff’s office initiated an internal investigation of the employee.

The deputy was de-deputized on the day the search warrant took place, and was placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the internal investigation, the sheriff’s office said. No criminal charges have been filed against the deputy.

Dwyer was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and manufacture/delivery 900-plus grams of cocaine, the sheriff’s office said. Dwyer had a bond hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, where he was given a $15,000 bond.

Dwyer was released from custody the same day after posting the required 10% of the bond, the sheriff’s office said.

pfry@chicagotribune.com

asweeney@chicagotribune.com

