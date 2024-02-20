Cook County Teacher of Year goes to three at local schools; also finalists for statewide honors

The suburbs on Chicago’s northern border made a strong showing in competition for the Illinois State Board of Education’s Teacher of the Year award and other honors.

The state organization named three teachers – from school districts in Skokie/Lincolnwood, Niles/Morton Grove/Park Ridge/Des Plaines and Evanston – Cook County Co-Regional Teachers of the Year, and they are now finalists for the statewide Teacher of the Year award. The ISBE also honored additional local teachers for their contributions to education.

For purposes of the awards, the ISBE divides the state into several regions, with one being Cook County. The four Cook County Co-Regional Teachers of the Year are:

Berenice Diaz of the First Steps Preschool Dual Language program at East Maine School District 63. The district’s students come from portions of Park Ridge, Niles. Morton Grove, Glenview and Des Plaines.

Dillin Randolph, an English teacher at Niles West High School in Niles Township High School District 219, which educates students from Skokie, Lincolnwood and portions of Niles and Morton Grove.

Amy Moore, a photography and video teacher at Evanston Township High School.

Mashanda Scott, a fifth grade teacher at Clara Barton Elementary School in Chicago Public Schools.

Additional administrators and teachers from school districts in Niles, Norridge, Morton Grove, Skokie, Lincolnwood, Park Ridge and other towns were honored with awards.

The annual award celebrates outstanding classroom teachers, administrators, teams, volunteers and school support personnel.

“Ms. Diaz is an outstanding educator who makes a significant impact on the lives of her students;” noted District 63 Superintendent Shawn Schleizer. “It’s certainly no surprise to us that ISBE has recognized her talent and dedication to the children we serve.”

District 219 Superintendent Thomas Moore said, “Dillon represents everything that is good in education. Not only is he a great teacher, but he is a true leader who always puts students first. We are so lucky to have him, and I am proud to work with him.”

“What Amy (Moore) has accomplished in her nine years at ETHS, and the connections she has forged with our Wildkits, is truly remarkable,” said District 202 Superintendent Marcus Campbell. “She gives all of her students the opportunity to use their creative voice through different forms of media to be seen and heard. She is also a strong advocate for immigrant, undocumented and refugee students through an after-school club she founded. Amy is a shining example of strong leadership in the classroom and why it matters.”

ISBE’s Director of Communication Jackie Matthews said anyone can nominate a teacher for an award, and that ISBE accepts nominations year round. Once a teacher is nominated, they are invited to complete an application which will require three letters of recommendation.

Matthews said a committee of administrators, teachers, education service personnel, student support personnel and past Illinois Teachers of the Year decide the finalists by evaluating applications on leadership, community involvement, contributions to school climate and culture, among other criteria. Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders will select the 2024 Illinois Teacher of the Year from the finalists around April.

The following teachers at schools in local suburbs also received honors.

Maine South High School theater technical director Patrick Sanchez earned an award of excellence.

Maine South Teacher Elizabeth Ball earned a meritorious service award in the teacher program. Maine South teacher Natalie Hohman earned an award of meritorious service in the Early Career Educator category.

Maine East High School Assistant Principal Mike Bender and Maine East administrative assistant Jan Tedeschi each earned awards of meritorious service.

The Hawk PRIDE team at Maine South earned an award of meritorious service in the team category.

Maine Township High School District 207 community volunteer and board member Teri Collins was given an award of special recognition.

The Maine East Link Crew team earned an award of special recognition in the team category.

Niles Township High School District 219 Administrators Caroline Benjamin and Brett Bildstein won awards of meritorious service.

Niles Township District for Special Education 807 Student Support Personnel staff member Matthew Baud won an award of excellence.

Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 Administrator Dr. Joel T. Martin won an award of meritorious service.

Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 Teachers Rebecca Navez and Kelly L. Van Horn won awards of special recognition.

Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 Community Volunteer Demelza Steinfels won an award of excellence.

Park Ridge District 64 Educational Service Personnel Janet Petrielli and Maribeth Aimers won awards of special recognition.

Morton Grove District 70 Early Career Educator Nikki Thanas and Teacher Danielle Faubert won awards of meritorious service.

Ridgewood Community High School District 234 in Norridge Teachers Tristan Kumor and Sarah Machaj won awards of meritorious service.