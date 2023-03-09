Cook man gets life in prison for murder

Mar. 9—ADEL — A Cook County man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Valdosta woman, according to authorities.

Lebray Berrian, 34, of Adel was charged with one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to the 2020 death of Tenesha Mordon, 41, of Valdosta, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement.

He was sentenced to life in prison Feb. 8, according to a statement from the Alapaha District Attorney's Office.

At 4 p.m., Dec. 19, 2020, Adel police responded to a Birch Street addresss, in reference to a 911 call of a body found in a wooded area.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to an earlier GBI statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.