Cook man gets life in prison

Mar. 15—SPARKS — A Cook County man faces life in prison after pleading guilty to crimes against a child, authorities said.

Jason Aaron Clendenen, 31, of Sparks was sentenced last month, according to a recent statement from the office of the Alapaha District Attorney.

He pleaded guilty in Cook County Superior Court to trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, cruelty to children (first degree), aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and sexual exploitation of children, according to the statement.

Shannon Brooks, 30, was also sentenced in the same case; she pleaded guilty to cruelty to children (first degree) and received a four-year prison term, the district attorney's office said.

On March 27, 2021, Sparks police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's help with a juvenile who had arrived at South Georgia Medical Center claiming she had been sexually assaulted, a GBI officials said.

The next day, Sparks police and the Cook County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Clendenen's home, where evidence was seized, the GBI said.

Clendenen was arrested March 31, 2021, and Brooks was arrested April 1, 2021.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.