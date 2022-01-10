Cook, one of Biden's reported Fed picks, is named Chicago Fed director

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans prepares to moderate a panel on women in central banking at the American Economics Association's annual meeting in San Diego
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ann Saphir
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Michigan State University economics professor Lisa Cook was named a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in January, even as she is expected to be nominated any day now to the Federal Reserve Board by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Cook is beginning her three-year term as the Chicago Fed's newest "class B" director, a spokesperson said. She is one of three such directors picked by the regional Fed bank's member banks, and one of eight on the board, the Fed website showed on Monday.

Regional Fed banks typically announce their new boards in January, though the Chicago Fed has not made any announcement beyond updating its website. Cook is on leave this year from Michigan State and did not respond to a request for comment.

Biden reportedly plans to nominate Cook to the Fed Board, where she would be its first Black woman governor, along with former Fed Governor Sarah Raskin and Davidson College's Philip Jefferson.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian dollar falls as investors shun risky assets

    The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates weighed on investor sentiment. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2684 to the greenback, or 78.84 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2611 to 1.2697. "The Canadian dollar is getting swept up in the risk-off stance of markets," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions.

  • Question for Fed: Has it waited too long to fight inflation?

    With inflation surging, unemployment falling and wages rising, some economists are warning that the Federal Reserve may have waited too long to reverse its ultra-low-rate policies — a delay that could put the economy at heightened risk. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is sure to be grilled on the issue during a Senate hearing Tuesday on his nomination for a second four-year term. While Powell has many defenders who applaud the Fed's willingness to keep interest rates low to help reduce unemployment after the pandemic recession, Friday's U.S. jobs report for December raised alarms.

  • New record COVID-19 level found in Des Moines metro wastewater

    A record level of COVID-19 was detected in Des Moines metro wastewater last week.Why it matters: A recent surge, driven by Omicron, is likely underreported. And at-home rapid tests aren't included in many case counts, both locally and across the country."Not everyone gets tested but everyone has to flush," Des Moines Public Works director Jonathan Gano told Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: A Des Moines met

  • Buy the dip: Wall Street sell-off presents opportunity - JPM

    Marko Kolanovic, chief global markets strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co, believes Wall Street's recent sell-off presents a buying opportunity. Four days after reaching an all-time closing high, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.6%, an inauspicious beginning to a new year fraught with inflation worries, a more hawkish Federal Reserve, and spiking infections of the COVID Omicron variant. But calling the pull-back in risk assets "arguably overdone," Kolanovic believes that going forward, there is "more room for the Fed to surprise on the dovish than hawkish side."

  • Is the Omicron surge nearing an end? Your questions about Omicron answered

    With Omicron seemingly everywhere, the questions on everyone's mind are how can I avoid getting sick? What type of mask is best? and when will everyone be vaccinated?

  • Meta delays office reopening, mandates booster shots for returning workers

    For employees who opt to work from office, the reopening date has been delayed to March 28 from the earlier plan of Jan. 31, the tech giant said on Monday. All workers returning to office will have to present proof of their booster jabs, while the company closely monitors the Omicron variant situation, it said.

  • I have $80K in student loan debt from two degrees that I can’t even use. How can I repay these loans?

    Answer: Student loans ideally help lead to work which, in turn, adds up to income to pay back the advance. Here’s what pros say you, and people in a similar situation to you, may want to consider to help alleviate the burden of student loan debt, from loan forgiveness to a change in your repayment structure. “Being unable to use your degrees and being unable to ever work again are two different issues,” says financial and debt resolution attorney Leslie Tayne, founder and managing director of Tayne Law Group.

  • The US economy has been 'more than fine' without your student debt

    After Biden extended the student-loan payment pause for the fourth time, some experts told Insider this broad relief is setting a promising trend.

  • 5 tips from financial experts to get holiday debt paid off fast

    Read this before you get started.

  • Wendler: Looking at college debt and single parents

    WTAMU President Walter Wendler looks at the issue of student debt and says while solutions exist, the sprawling problem belongs to numerous parties

  • Is Hill Street Beverage (CVE:BEER) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Dealing with holiday debt hangover

    Credible.com's Dan Roccato checks in with some advice on dealing with debt you may have accrued over the holidays.

  • We Think Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • We Think Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

    Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously...

  • Is Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) A Risky Investment?

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • Is Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) A Risky Investment?

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • Does Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Why TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Looks Like A Quality Company

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...