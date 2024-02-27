Cook Out is opening a new restaurant in Myrtle Beach SC area. Here’s where

Next to the CVS Pharmacy at 578 International Drive, construction is ongoing on a new building.

The site, which previously was an empty field near Lowes Foods in Carolina Forest, is set to be the new home of a North Carolina fast-food chain.

Cook Out is opening a new location in Carolinas Forest along International Drive. Cook Out’s locations’ website states that a new restaurant is opening soon, although it does not report when it will open.

The property, which is owned by Cook Out-Fresh Dr Inc, filed for a commercial restaurant permit in May 2022, which was issued Jan. 24, 2024, according to Horry County Land Records.

Cook Out-International Dr Inc, the company that the location’s current owner, purchased the tract for $750,000 in 2019, according to Horry County Land Records. Cook Out’s entrance into Carolina Forest has been in the works for some time. The Sun News reported in 2016 that Cook Out could be coming to Carolina Forest.