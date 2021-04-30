Cook Political shifts SC governor’s race away from ‘solidly Republican.’ Here’s why

Emily Bohatch
·2 min read

With former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s entry this week into the South Carolina Governor’s race, the Cook Political Report, a newsletter that forecasts possible outcomes in federal and statewide elections, has shifted their projections for the race.

The report, written by Cook’s Jessica Taylor, shifted the race expectation from “solidly Republican” to “likely Republican,” moving the needle sightly in Cunningham’s favor.

Cunningham, like any Democrat running in a statewide race in South Carolina, faces tough odds.

He’s running against an incumbent, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, who bested his last Democratic challenger, James Smith, by about eight percentage points in 2018.

Democrats were dealt another blow in 2020 when their best funded candidate in years, Jaime Harrison, was defeated by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham by an even wider margin: about 10 percentage points. About a month before the race, Cook Political Report rated it a “toss up” as both candidates shattered fundraising records.

Cook acknowledged the struggle Cunningham is about to face in the race, assuming he wins the Democratic Party nomination. So far only one other Democrat, activist Gary Votour, has said he’s running, but other Democrats are expected to enter the race.

“It won’t be an easy feat in the least — the last time the Palmetto State elected a Democratic governor was 1998, and the last time a Democrat won statewide was 2006,” the report read.

The report pointed to his stunning 2018 win, where he wrestled South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District away from Republicans for the first time in almost four decades by a margin of about 4,000 votes. Cook called the win “one of the biggest upsets on Election Night.” Last November, Cunningham lost that seat to Republican Nancy Mace by a slim margin of about 5,000 votes.

Cook was also quick to point out Cunningham’s recent cash haul. The Charleston Democrat announced Wednesday that within 48 hours after announcing his run, his campaign raised $400,000, more than McMaster raised in three months. However, the state saw with Harrison’s run that a Democrat flush with cash is far from a guaranteed win in a statewide race. And McMaster still closed out the first quarter with $1 million cash on hand after raising $380,000.

“Cunningham is a good retail politician and comes across incredibly well on TV, but that combination along with a hefty bank account often isn’t enough in South Carolina — just ask now-DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison who finished 10 points behind Sen. Lindsey Graham last fall despite spending more than $130 million,” Cook Political wrote.

Cook Political also pointed to Cunningham’s attempts to be less partisan than some of his Democratic counterparts. During his time in office, Cunningham touted a “Lowcountry before party” philosophy, and was known to vote against the majority of his party on a number of issues, including voting against Nancy Pelosi as speaker in 2019.

Recommended Stories

  • Live: What does Cunningham’s entry in the SC Governor’s race mean? Join our discussion

    Join The State reporters Caitlin Byrd and Maayan Schechter here or on Facebook Live Friday, April 30, at 9:30 a.m. for a discussion on what Joe Cunningham’s candidacy for SC governor means.

  • Conor Lamb moves toward Pennsylvania Senate run

    Rep. Conor Lamb has told donors and supporters he's likely to enter the open Pennsylvania Senate seat race, one of the clearest signs that he is taking concrete steps towards running.

  • Reports: Shane Beamer, South Carolina add transfer to boost secondary

    Ross notched 35 tackles during his Washington State career.

  • Giuliani search warrant resolved Justice Department dispute

    The question of whether to serve a search warrant for Rudy Giuliani's records simmered inside the Justice Department in the waning months of the Trump administration, dividing officials in New York and Washington and remaining unresolved for a new leadership team to sort out. On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home and office of former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, collecting phones and computers as part of their probe into whether he broke U.S. lobbying laws by failing to register as a foreign agent related to his work. It’s not clear exactly why Justice Department officials chose this particular moment to strike, but it wasn't out of character for the agency under new Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • Kamala Harris to speak at upcoming Naval Academy commencement ceremony

    Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver this year’s commencement address to the U.S. Naval Academy in late May, according to a White House official, joining the ranks of presidents and vice presidents who’ve addressed the prestigious school in years past.

  • Tom Brady’s successor? Here’s what the Bucs are getting in Kyle Trask

    SportsPulse: NFL Draft expert Steven Ruiz breaks down the pros and cons of QB Kyle Trask and his potential in the NFL.

  • Eight Republican 2024 candidates speak in Texas next week, but not Trump

    A Republican Party event in Texas next week will hear from eight potential candidates for the party's presidential nomination in 2024, without former President Donald Trump, a source involved in the planning said on Friday. The May 7 event at a hotel in Austin is being co-hosted by U.S. Senator John Cornyn and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, to thank donors who helped fund a voter registration drive and get-out-the-vote efforts in the state. High-profile Republican politicians who are considering whether to seek the party's nomination in 2024 are expected to speak to the crowd of about 200 donors.

  • Joe Cunningham knocks SC Gov. McMaster: ‘He’s incompetent or he just doesn’t care’

    In an exclusive interview, Democrat Joe Cunningham unleashed his frustrations about where he thinks Gov. Henry McMaster has failed South Carolina, and why he thinks he’s the Democrat that can beat him.

  • Voting groups fear Texas legislation will be even harsher than Georgia’s

    Local advocacy groups, big business and former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke are fighting a pair of Texas voting bills they brand as suppressive, each of which could pass the Republican-controlled legislature as soon as next week. Why it matters: Advocates say Texas' pending changes are worse than those that recently caused an uproar and boycotts in Georgia. The fight comes as the Texas population is rapidly growing and diversifying — and turning more Democratic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"So much of what we learned about Georgia, we learned after it was too late," O'Rourke told Axios. "In Texas, if there's anything positive about the situation, it's that we could still win this."Driving the news: Republicans have the political muscle to pass the provisions whenever they want. "Hands down something is going to get passed," Chris Hollins, a former Harris County clerk who opposes the bills, told Axios.Democrats and groups like Texas Freedom Network and the ACLU are ramping up the pressure. After seeing the outrage from big business over the Georgia bill, groups are trying to get major companies to speak out and force Republicans to back off.Texas is already considered to be one of the most restrictive voting states. It saw the highest voter turnout in 30 years in 2020 but came in 44th of the 50 states for turnout rate, according to data from Elect Project.What to watch: American Airlines and Dell Technologies have already come out against the bills.Advocates have been pressuring other Texas-based companies to get on board, and they expect to see more speak out in the coming days.Details: The bills in the Texas Senate and House would end 24-hour and drive-thru voting — options that were disproportionately used by voters of color last year, according to the Texas Civil Rights Project.They also would add criminal penalties for election officials who send out applications to vote by mail to voters who had not requested them and would provide more access for partisan poll watchers.The changes would especially impact more progressive Texas cities, the New York Times reported.The sweeping legislation has been pushed by Texas House Elections Committee Chairman Briscoe Cain — who drove to Pennsylvania to help the Trump campaign fight the 2020 election results.The state of play: The House bill — HB-6 — is already out of committee and could make it to the floor as soon as next week.The Senate bill — SB7 — was passed at the start of this month. It is now expected to be voted on in committee in the House as soon as Thursday evening after Cain brought it up at the last minute, Charlie Bonner, communications director for the nonpartisan advocacy group MOVE Texas, told Axios.Republicans also have a flurry of duplicative, piecemeal bills ready to roll if the bigger packages fail.The other side: Texas Republicans have pushed the legislation, saying that it will normalize voting across the state.In response to American Airlines' opposition to the Senate bill, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released a statement, saying, "The majority of Texas supports maintaining the integrity of our elections. ... Senate Bill 7 includes comprehensive reforms that will ensure voting in Texas is consistent statewide and secure."Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said in a statement: “Texas is protecting the number of early voting days, which is longer than allowed in states like New York and Delaware. And, we are extending hours for early voting.""Also, Texas ensures that voting by mail is protected from fraud, which is important."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden Spends First 100 Days Expanding Abortion on Demand

    During the first 100 days of his administration, President Joe Biden has demonstrated his willingness to champion the progressive movement’s radical preferences on abortion policy. This reality comes as little surprise, given that during his campaign for the Democratic nomination, Biden renounced his decades-long support for the Hyde amendment — which prevents taxpayer funds from directly underwriting elective abortion procedures — after facing pressure from abortion-rights activists. Though Biden has long claimed to be “personally pro-life,” he has never shied away from supporting legal abortion, arguing that to oppose abortion as a politician would be tantamount to imposing his religion on others. As president, Biden appears to have shed any last vestiges of pretending to believe that unborn human beings deserve even minor protections under the law or that pro-life taxpayers ought not be forced to fund elective abortions. Early in the administration, Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson announced that her organization was helping the Biden transition team to staff the incoming administration, and she told Newsweek that they expected Biden to follow marching orders when it came to abortion. “The first thing we would like to see would be an executive order on day one, within the first 100 days, that demonstrates the administration’s commitment to sexual and reproductive health care,” Johnson said. Planned Parenthood needn’t have worried. One of Biden’s very first executive orders issued upon taking office reversed the Mexico City policy, which had prohibited U.S. aid money from funding nongovernmental organizations that perform or promote abortion overseas. This spring, Biden signed the Democrats’ enormous stimulus bill — improperly labeled a COVID-relief package — that not only didn’t include Hyde-amendment protections but explicitly directed about $50 million straight to Planned Parenthood’s coffers. While Biden made a few moderate choices for several key positions in his administration, he reserved for the Department of Health and Human Services a radically pro-abortion nominee, former California attorney general Xavier Becerra. The choice evidently was meant to pacify progressives demanding that the administration undo President Trump’s protections for religious freedom and conscience rights, as well as his move to partially defund Planned Parenthood. Becerra, whose career has featured no notable health-care experience or expertise, is best known for his progressive stance on major social issues. As a U.S. congressman, for instance, he voted against a ban on partial-birth abortion, a vote he stood by during his confirmation hearing for HHS. As California attorney general, Becerra focused his legal power on persecuting pro-life whistleblowers, attempting to force pro-life clinics to advertise for abortion, and suing the federal government so that religious employers would be forced to provide contraceptives and abortion-inducing drugs in violation of their beliefs. Already at HHS, Becerra has taken Biden’s direction and begun the process of undoing a Trump-administration policy that required abortion providers to financially separate their abortion business from the rest of their work in order to remain eligible for Title X federal family-planning funds. The reversal will result in Planned Parenthood — which had withdrawn from the program over the rule — receiving tens of millions more from the federal government going forward. Finally, under Biden’s leadership, the Food and Drug Administration has chosen to remove safety standards for the chemical-abortion drug Mifeprex, determining that women need no longer obtain the drug at an in-person doctor’s appointment. The decision came after a year-long campaign from abortion-rights activists, who argued that the policy was a restriction on abortion, ignoring substantial evidence that chemical-abortion drugs pose significant risks to women, making the in-person policy a wise one. Though he still formally professes the Catholic faith and has never publicly renounced his “personal” opposition to abortion, Joe Biden has spent his first 100 days in office ensuring that no one on the left can complain that he hasn’t done enough to expand access to elective abortion on the taxpayer dime.

  • First pictures of newborn baby abandoned in park amid urgent search for his mother

    Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of the mother of the baby, who has been called George by hospital staff.

  • 27-year-old put peanuts in coffee of mom’s allergic boyfriend, Missouri police say

    The man also put peanuts in an underwear drawer and laundry soap, officials say.

  • Woman charged in death of NYPD officer said 'f--- the police' on video before incident

    Jessica Beauvais, 32, of Hempstead, New York, was arrested Tuesday on charges of vehicular manslaughter, suspended license, and intoxicated driving.

  • 'I'm still exhaling': Swing-state voters on Biden's 100 days

    Standing on the sidelines of her son's soccer practice in this upscale suburb, Laura Hahn looked skyward for answers when asked how she would rate President Joe Biden's first 100 days in office. Overall, Biden is doing well, she said after a few minutes of thought. “I’m still exhaling,” Hahn said, referencing the tumultuous tenure of President Donald Trump.

  • Ex-NC State coach Mark Gottfried and his staff placed on leave at Cal State Northridge

    “Have placed our men’s basketball coaching staff on paid administrative leave while we complete this internal review.”

  • Actor Esmé Bianco sues Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual abuse

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco sued Marilyn Manson on Friday, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse. In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Bianco says that Manson violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England under the false pretenses of roles in music videos and movies that never materialized. Manson said earlier this year that all of his intimate relationships have been entirely consensual.

  • PEOPLE in 10: The News That Defined the Week PLUS Tiffany Haddish Joins Us

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share steamy pics, Carrie Ann Inaba takes leave of absence from "The Talk", Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10-year anniversary, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union on love and family, and Anna Duggar claps back

  • 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 Best Available Prospects

    Thor Nystrom unveils his best available Day 2 prospects after a wild Round 1 of the NFL Draft (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

  • American coach Marsch to take over at German team Leipzig

    Jesse Marsch will take over at German soccer team Leipzig next season in one of the most prominent jobs for an American coach in European club soccer. The Bundesliga club said Thursday that Marsch will switch from sister club Red Bull Salzburg on a two-year contract until June 2023. Marsch will take over from Julian Nagelsmann, who agreed Tuesday to replace from Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich.

  • Texas voters head back to polls after congressman's death

    The widow of a Texas congressman who died after contracting COVID-19 carried Donald Trump's endorsement into a special election Saturday, while Democrats and GOP critics of the former president hoped voters would instead send a surprising message to the rest of the U.S. The race has drawn only modest attention beyond Texas' 6th Congressional District, which includes the booming corridor between Dallas and Fort Worth. Trump waited until just days before the election to endorse Susan Wright, a GOP activist and widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.