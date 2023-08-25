Atlanta police release bodycam video of moments leading up to arrest in Cook Out shooting

Atlanta police released body camera video of officers responding to a shooting at a southeast Atlanta restaurant.

On Aug. 8, around 11:30 p.m., authorities said officers responded to a person shot at a Cook Out on Moreland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located 31-year-old Shawn Brotherton, who had been shot at least eight times.

According to the investigation, a man, identified as Julian Flakes, approached Brotherton’s vehicle and fired multiple times at him while he sat at the drive-thru of the Cook Out.

Brotherton’s family said he was simply on his way home from work at the airport and stopped to get a bite to eat.

After being shot, Brotherton drove across the street to a nearby gas station, where officers and EMS met him.

In the video, officers and emergency personnel are seen working quickly to render aid to Brotherton, who was lying on the ground.

Bodycam video also showed officers arrest Flakes, who still possessed a gun. He was detained without incident near the restaurant.

Flakes was booked into the Fulton County Jail and charged with aggravated assault.

A GoFundMe was also created to support Brotherton’s recovery journey.

