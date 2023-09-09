Cookbook author to speak in Carthage

Sep. 9—CARTHAGE, Mo. — Emily Lycopolus, bestselling cookbook author and olive oil sommelier from Victoria, Canada, will be in Carthage next week for several events.

Education will be the main focus at two ticketed events hosted by Carthage Olive Oil Co., an independent retailer at 337 S. Main St. on the Carthage square.

On Tuesday, September 12, Lycopolus will prepare a four-course meal from her book "Greece: Recipes for Olive Oil and Vinegar Lovers" on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and educate diners between courses. She will walk attendees through a conversational, informative session on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that goes well beyond a typical in-store tasting customers experience when shopping.

Lycopolus will be available to sign her cookbooks at both events, as well as in the store from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Tickets and location details for both events are available at CarthageOliveOilCompany.com or in person at Carthage Olive Oil Co. Store hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.