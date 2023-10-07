Cooke Co. burglary suspect caught in Oklahoma

Oct. 7—A suspect was arrested Friday in Oklahoma on burglary and thefts charges from Cooke and other nearby Texas counties.

Seth Lee Hillard, 30, was arrested Friday morning in Marshall County, according to Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington.

Most of the charges are for burglaries and thefts, but Sappington said Hillard attempted to shoot a Marshall County Deputy during the arrest, resulting in additional attempted murder charges in Oklahoma.

Hillard is a suspect in theft cases in Cooke, Montague, Clay, Wichita, Wise, Tarrant, and Wilbarger counties, Sappington stated.

"We have recovered much of the stolen property taken in Cooke County and will continue to work to recover the remainder," stated Sappington in a press release. "I would like to thank our Criminal Investigative Division for their long hours and hard work spent working on this case. I would also like to thank the other law enforcement agencies for their assistance and teamwork in locating and apprehending Hillard."