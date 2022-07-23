Cooke Co. DA to host program on mass shootings Aug. 5

Jul. 23—Cooke County District Attorney John Warren will host a program Aug. 5 with a nationally-known expert on mass shootings.

Phil Chalmers will speak to issues including teen killers, school shooters and the like at the Gainesville Civic Center, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. He has studied killers and culture for 35 years. He is the author of several books including the popular Inside the Mind of a Teen Killer.

Over the last quarter center, he has come up with the causes, warning signs and triggers of such murderers. He regularly interviews offenders, writes true crime books and appears on true crime television.

Topics to be covered include the history of school massacres and juvenile homicide, warning signs of school shooters, crime prevention tips, and live interviews with offenders. The live training is classroom based and contains hundreds of crime scene photos and active shooting videos.

The event is free and open to the public. It will contain graphic content and no one under 18 will be allowed to attend.

For more information, visit philchalmers.com or call Tracy King at 940-668-5456.