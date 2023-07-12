Cooke Co. jury gives Texas man 55 years in prison

Jul. 12—A Cooke County jury found a Texas man guilty Tuesday of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and sentenced him to 55 years in prison.

Defendant Justin Morgan Greene, 33, of Petty, Texas was convicted over an aggravated assault that occurred in Gainesville at the Exxon located at 2008 North I-35 in October of last year. Cooke County District Attorney John Warren said Greene stole a car in Dallas and drove it to Gainesville.

"Once at the Exxon, he went into the store and confronted the clerk. He told the clerk he wanted to see her blood. When she asked him what he meant, he stabbed her in the neck. The defendant immediately fled the location in the stolen truck. The victim's husband ran after the defendant and fired his weapon at him as he tried to leave," Warren told the Register in a press release.

The victim was transported to Denton Medical City by Cooke County EMS. There she underwent surgery to repair her artery, thyroid and salivary gland. She was released the next day.

On the stand, Greene admitted to smoking methamphetamine for two weeks prior the offense and stabbed the clerk because he was hallucinating. Warren said that, in addition to the aggravated assault, the defendant resisted arrest and bit a Gainesville police officer.

Greene has an extensive criminal history and one prior trip to the penitentiary. His criminal history included assault family violence, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of body armor by a felon. He went to prison in 2019 for assault family violence with two prior assaults in 12 months.

"This was a very violent offense. The whole assault was captured on video and was shown to the jury. It was very bone chilling to watch an innocent woman get violently and abruptly assaulted. I believe the jury was also affected by watching the video. We are happy with the jury's sentence. I want to thank the Gainesville Police Department and Cooke County EMS for their hard work. I also want to thank the victim and her husband for the strength and courage to come and testify against the Defendant." Added Warren.

Greene was tried in the 235th Judicial District Court. The State was represented by Warren and Assistant District Attorney Austin Caldwell. Greene was represented by Dominck Marsala of Denton.