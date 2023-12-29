Cooke Co. reaching out to broadband vendors

Dec. 29—The Cooke County Commissioners Court used its last get together of 2023 to affirm it will keep up efforts to expand broadband coverage throughout the county in 2024.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Snuggs agreed Monday to contact the two vendors the court has worked with to come up a plan to extend affordable internet to Callisburg and other poorly served area — Nortex and Next Link. The original agreements struck with each vendor need to be altered, according to court members; however, Snuggs and his colleagues expect to be able to strike amended deals with them to extend fiber coverage to the Callisburg area and wireless coverage for much of the rest of rural Cooke County.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell revealed earlier this month that the county has about $2.7 million leftover from federal stimulus dollars distributed to the county over the last two years. Cooke County Auditor Shelley Atteberry corroborated the information, putting the actual number at $2.684 million.

Hollowell posited that the money could be used for broadband, as well as to retire an outstanding note for fiber optic work.

"We can work the broadband in there for $1.2 million, $1.3 million and then we're sitting on a $60,000 five-year note for fiber," Hollowell suggested . "... Before we exhaust those (federal) funds, we might look at paying off some debt and enhancing broadband — it sounds like there's enough money there to go cover those things."

The court appointed an advisory committee in 2022 to study how best to extend affordable, high-speed internet to underserved parts of the county, including Callisburg and the banks of the Red River. That group — led by former county judge Jason Brinkley, Cooke County Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence and retired AT&T network engineer Sherman Moore — issued recommendations last November to the court. They included proposed partnerships with Nortex and wireless provider Next Link to provide 100MB download service to about 92 percent of the county's homes and businesses.

That committee will need to be reorganized. Brinkley and his wife Katie, a local artist, have announced they are moving to Maryland soon. Snuggs has become active with the effort, and Precinct Four Commissioner Matt Sicking — who wasn't on the court for the original broadband review — has stated that he'd like to learn more about it. Moore told the Register this week that he'd be glad to continuing serving in whatever way the commissioners need him.

There has been a rash of new broadband funding schemes trotted by state and federal officials over the last year. Texas state Comptroller Glenn Hegar oversees a $600 million pot intended to help local communities expand high-speed web access, in addition to even more broadband funding from a statewide measure approved by Texas voters a month ago. The Biden Administration has also committed several billion dollars in the last year to improving rural broadband coverage.