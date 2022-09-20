Cooke Co. Sheriff's drug bust nabs heroin, cocaine, fentanyl; over $1M in drugs estimated

Sep. 20—Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington has released details from a major drug bust in Oakridge last week.

The Sheriff's Special Crimes Division executed a search warrant last Thursday for a residence in the Oakridge area. Working with Gainesville police and U.S. Homeland Security investigators, they seized approximately 22 pounds (10 kilos) of Heroin laced with Fentanyl and 11 pounds (five kilos) of Cocaine.

A 34-year-old Hispanic male was arrested at the residence. He is being held on $200,000 in the Cooke County Jail. There is also a federal immigration hold on the suspect.

Federal investigators also intercepted 176 pounds (80 kilos) of Methamphetamine which was in transport and destined to be delivered to this same residence.

"The total street value of these drugs combined is well over $1 million," Sappington announced on Facebook. "

I commend these Officers for their truly outstanding work. Because of their work, our county and communities are safer with these drugs off the street."

