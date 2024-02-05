Cookie ‘bandit’ wanted for burglary of Crumbl Cookies in Silverdale

Detectives in Kitsap County are looking for a suspect wanted for the burglary of a Crumbl Cookies in Silverdale last week.

On Jan. 24, security cameras captured video of a burglar in a large coat with a hood hiding their face.

The burglar is seen searching a safe and a cash drawer, taking around $885.

The burglar even took some cookies.

If you have more information about this incident, contact the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office at KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and reference case #K24-000710.