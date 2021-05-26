Cookie shop is so popular in Johnson County, it will expand across Kansas City area

Utah-based Crumbl Cookies entered the market earlier this year with two Johnson County locations that frequently see lines out the door, and area franchisees are planning more across the metro.

The shops offer a choice of six fresh-baked cookies.

Two are standard — milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie. The other four choices rotate from a menu of more than 120 flavors, including confetti cake, chocolate with Andes Mint and dusted with Oreo crumbles, sea salt toffee, hazelnut churro, peanut butter chocolate and raspberry cheesecake.

The stores, which are known for their pink boxes, also offer curbside pickup and delivery, and they cater events with mini cookies.

Berry Crunch was one of the cookies available earlier this month at Crumbl Cookies, 6780 W 135th St., in Overland Park.

Area franchisee Britney Nielson will open a shop in Ward Parkway Center, next to Trader Joe’s, in October, and then will start planning another location for 2022.

Another area franchisee, Amy Wallace, opened a shop at 6780 W. 135th St., Overland Park, in February, and at 15159 W. 119th St., Olathe, in March. She is in final negotiations to open in Lee’s Summit and the Liberty area later this year, as well as in Topeka. She also is looking at sites in the areas of Legends Outlets Kansas City, Zona Rosa and Oak Park Mall.

“We make everything there. We don’t ship dough in, we make it fresh. And people like the rotating menu,” Wallace said. “There’s just something about coming out with your pink box and you have a smile.”