Cookie swap, history events, gaming night: Community events Dec. 11-17

Cookbook Club cookie swap

DOVER — Dover Public Library’s Cookbook Club will host its second annual cookie swap Monday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Register with your pick of recipe, then come to the swap with at least two dozen of your cookie choice to share. Bring your own containers to bring cookies home with you, and feel free to bring along a copy of your recipe to share with others. This program is free and open to the public. For more information and to sign up, visit library.dover.nh.gov or call 603-516-6050.

‘Big House, Little House, Back House, Barn: The Connected Farm Buildings of New England’

STRATHAM — On Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, from 7 to 8 p.m., The Stratham Historical Society and Wiggin Memorial Library will offer the upcoming virtual program “Big House, Little House, Back House, Barn: The Connected Farm Buildings of New England." This Zoom presentation will be offered by Thomas Hubka, a New Hampshire Humanities presenter. Registration for this online event opens Monday, Dec. 11, at 9:30 a.m. To register, go to Wiggin Memorial Library’s website, library.strathamnh.gov, click on “Events Calendar”, and the date Jan. 8.

Gaming Nights to benefit the Portsmouth Lions Club

PORTSMOUTH — The Gaming Nights at Filotimo Casino at the Dover Bowl will benefit the Portsmouth Lions Club on the nights of Dec. 12 to 16. For more information, check out Portsmouth Lions Club of NH on Facebook and Instagram or email harbordoc@aol.com.

‘The Old Man: His Life and Legacy’

STRATHAM — On Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Stratham Historical Society and Wiggin Memorial Library will offer the upcoming virtual program “The Old Man: His Life and Legacy”. The presenter will be Inez McDermott, a teacher of art history and curator of art and history exhibitions in New Hampshire since 1986. To register for this online event, go to: library.strathamnh.gov, click on “events calendar”, the date of Dec. 13, and follow the prompts.

Explore Girl Scouts Dec. 14 in Somersworth

SOMERSWORTH — Come explore Girl Scouts on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at First Parish United Church, 176 W. High St., Somersworth. Girls in grades K-3 and a caregiver are invited to learn about opportunities to get involved in your community.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Cookie swap, gaming night: Community events Dec. 11-17