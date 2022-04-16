Cookies, air freshener land couple in jail

Apr. 15—A couple's attempt to steal some Nutter Butter cookies, Febreze air freshener and four cans of Pennzoil landed them in jail Wednesday, according to an Odessa Police Department report.

Employees of the Dollar General Store in the 2000 block of East 8th Street called police around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to report a woman was fighting with one of their colleagues. As officers arrived at the scene, they were told the suspect was leaving the parking lot in a red Dodge Charger.

According to the report, the driver of the Charger, later identified as Jesus Saralegui, 25, refused to pull over for officers and kept trying to go around other vehicles, but because of traffic became trapped and he and his passenger, Marsha Beltran, 30, were taken into custody.

Officers later learned Beltran had placed the cookies, Febreze, oil and clothing items inside her bag and when confronted, ran for the door, according to the report.

When an employee locked the door, Beltran body slammed her and bent one of her fingers back while calling for Saralegui to come help her, the report said.

The employee's account of the incident was backed up by surveillance video and an eyewitness, according to the report.

Beltran was arrested on suspicion of robbery and Saralegui was arrested on suspicion of robbery and evading arrest.

Beltran remains in the Ector County jail on a $20,000 surety bond. Saralegui is being held on bonds totaling $40,000 in the case, but he's also being held without bond in an older theft case and on a $6,000 bond in a Randall County drug case.