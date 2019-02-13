Your eyes are not deceiving you. You soon will be able to buy chicken-and-waffles and maple-bacon-doughnut-flavored cereals.

Fans of the two classic combos have Post Consumer Brands to thank.

The new varieties of Honey Bunches of Oats, officially called Chicken & Waffles and Maple Bacon Donuts, will debut on March 7, also known as National Cereal Day.

Both limited-edition flavors are $2.98 per box, according to Post.

"Sweet and savory unite in two flavor intense cereals that combine chicken and waffle and maple bacon donut flavored goodness for a unique breakfast experience," the company said in an e-mail.

The Chicken & Waffles and Maple Bacon Donuts cereals each have 110 calories, 0.5 gram of fat and 9 grams of sugar in each three-quarter-cup serving.

Both flavors are hot right now.

KFC jumped on the chicken and waffles bandwagon when it sold the popular pairing for a limited time in November and December.

And bacon has become a fast-food hit recently, thanks to offerings like the McDonald's Cheesy Bacon Fries, Big Mac Bacon burger and the Quarter Pounder Bacon burger; the Wendy's Baconator cheeseburger and Baconator Fries; the Burger King Cheesy Bacon Crispy Chicken Sandwich; the Dunkin' Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich; and the Sonic Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cookies for breakfast? No, but maple bacon doughnut and chicken and waffles cereals, yes?