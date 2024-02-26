Cookies & Milk closes its doors after a decade of making, delivering cookies to Sacramento
Cookies & Milk closes its doors after a decade of making, delivering cookies to Sacramento
Cookies & Milk closes its doors after a decade of making, delivering cookies to Sacramento
Suarez beat Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line in the third-closest finish in NASCAR history.
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.
Bellinger has agreed to return to the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Amba Kak is the executive director of the AI Now Institute, where she helps create policy recommendations to address AI concerns. It's not a straightforward question because "AI" is a term that's in vogue to describe practices and systems that have been evolving for a long time now; I've been working on technology policy for over a decade and in multiple parts of the world and witnessed when everything was about "big data," and then everything became about "AI".
One of golf's great what-if stories, Anthony Kim will reportedly make his return to the game at a LIV Golf event.
With stocks hovering near record highs after an earnings-driven rally, a fresh reading on inflation will bring the Federal Reserve's interest rate path back into focus.
Next up: Michigan's Republican primary on Feb. 27.
American homeowners are opting to stay put for twice as long as they did 20 years ago, according to Redfin. The trend was most prevalent among baby boomers.
Shell closes all of its retail hydrogen filling stations in California, reducing the number of H2 filling points to about 55 -- roughly 35 of them open.
Earlier this week, accelerator group Techstars announced changes to its operations. Techstars found itself facing criticism for some of its decisions and execution after announcing it would shut down its Boulder and Seattle accelerators after recently shuttering its Austin-based program, which TechCrunch was first to report in December. For example, Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff said on X that the Techstars memo about closing its Seattle program was a “brutal takedown” of that city’s startup scene.
Google has apologized (or come very close to apologizing) for another embarrassing AI blunder this week, an image-generating model that injected diversity into pictures with a farcical disregard for historical context. While the underlying issue is perfectly understandable, Google blames the model for "becoming" oversensitive. The AI system in question is Gemini, the company's flagship conversational AI platform, which when asked calls out to a version of the Imagen 2 model to create images on demand. This embarrassing and easily replicated issue was quickly lampooned by commentators online.
The stock market is booming, and President Biden has started to brag a little. Expect him to get bolder.
Manual transmissions seem to be on the way out, but there are still a good number of cars, trucks and SUVs with them, from cheap to expensive.
Mazda lowers prices on the three-row CX-90 to to match those of its two-row twin. The CX-90 now starts at $39,220.
The Browns will bring back most of a highly talented defense, and with a few tweaks on offense, this could be a team with Super Bowl aspirations in 2024.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Commanders' offseason, with a new regime in place from top to bottom — and the premium draft capital and cap space to expedite a significant turnaround.
While the Steelers snuck into the playoffs last season, this is a team that needs a lot of work to become a true contender. Can they get it done in an offseason with limited cap space?
Adults on TikTok lean camera-shy, a new study from Pew Research Center suggests. A survey of 2,745 adults who use TikTok revealed that 48% of respondents have never posted a video, and a typical user hasn't even updated their bio. This concept is a bit outdated -- it was proposed in 2006, when YouTube was only a year old, and TikTok wouldn't launch for over a decade.
All 134 FBS programs have agreed to participate in the game.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. Krystal Kauffman worked as an organizer on political and issue campaigns for a decade before pursuing a degree in geology. Now the lead organizer at Turkopticon, Kauffman recently started as a research fellow with the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR) Institute, working alongside others to build -- in her words -- "a community of workers united in righting the wrongs of the big-tech marketplace platforms."