Need cookies for Santa? These Lexington grocery stores have short hours Christmas Eve
If you need to get some shopping done in preparation for the holiday, you’d better make sure to do it before Sunday evening, when many local grocery stores close early for Christmas Eve.
What’s more, don’t even think about trying to get your shopping done in Lexington Christmas Day.
But what if you do need to run to the store on Christmas Eve for some cookies for Santa? To save you the trouble, we’ve called around and checked the holiday hours of many Lexington-area grocery stores.
Grocery store hours Christmas Eve - Sunday, Dec. 24
Aldi: Limited hours, check the store locator here
Costco Wholesale: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kroger: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meijer: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sam’s Club: Open until 6 p.m.
Save A Lot: Open until 6 p.m.
Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Trader Joe’s: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.
Whole Foods: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Grocery store hours Christmas Day - Monday, Dec. 25
Aldi: Closed
Costco Wholesale: Closed
Kroger: Closed
Meijer: Closed
Sam’s Club: Closed
Save A Lot: Closed
Target: Closed
Trader Joe’s: Closed
Walmart: Closed
Whole Foods: Closed
