Need cookies for Santa? These Lexington grocery stores have short hours Christmas Eve

If you need to get some shopping done in preparation for the holiday, you’d better make sure to do it before Sunday evening, when many local grocery stores close early for Christmas Eve.

What’s more, don’t even think about trying to get your shopping done in Lexington Christmas Day.

But what if you do need to run to the store on Christmas Eve for some cookies for Santa? To save you the trouble, we’ve called around and checked the holiday hours of many Lexington-area grocery stores.

Grocery store hours Christmas Eve - Sunday, Dec. 24

Grocery store hours Christmas Day - Monday, Dec. 25

Aldi: Closed

Costco Wholesale: Closed

Kroger: Closed

Meijer: Closed

Sam’s Club: Closed

Save A Lot: Closed

Target: Closed

Trader Joe’s: Closed

Walmart: Closed

Whole Foods: Closed

Do you have a question about businesses in Kentucky for our service journalism team? Tell us via the Know Your Kentucky form below or email us at ask@herald-leader.com.