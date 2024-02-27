Cooking for a Cause in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cooking for a cause: That was the goal Monday in Luzerne County. The 13th Annual Cooking for a Cause was held in Plains Township at the Woodlands.

The event was created when the Brotherhood of Chefs formed and decided that they wanted to do something to benefit a local charitable organization, and chose to partner with the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association (WVCA.)

The event included– live music, raffles and plenty of tasty food.

Scranton hoping to avoid flooding, damage with meeting

“We do this dinner every year and this year we topped over 300 people and those 300 hundred people came without an invitation it’s a word of mouth it just happens every year and if you wanted me to have something to say the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association is a diamond in the rough in forty fort and miracles are done there every day,” said WVCA board member and Luzerne Magistrate Judge Tom Malloy.

In years past, the organization has raised over $40,000, all going back to help kids in need.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.