Cooking With Como: Vegan Thanksgiving dishes with Chef Spike Mendelsohn

Access Hollywood

Serena Williams brought the fashion for the “King Richard” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The tennis superstar walked the carpet with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, matched her momma in one-legged bodysuits with open shoulders, studded thigh-high boots and matching gloves. Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall spoke to Serena about her look and the tennis icon revealed, “I’m wearing David Koma, I saw this look on the runway and I was like this is what I need to wear for the premiere.”