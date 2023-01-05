Cookout employee accused of stabbing co-worker speaks out, turns herself in, police say

Atlanta police say a teenager is in jail after multiple people accused her of stabbing a co-worker on the job last month.

Kenya Pierce, 17, turned herself into Fulton County Jail Wednesday.

Police believe Pierce stabbed a co-worker at the Cookout fast food restaurant where she worked on Dec. 9.

Investigators believe that was the second assault at that restaurant that night.

On WSB Tonight at 11p.m., Dominiqua Franks said she and her sister, Shaquanda Franks, were both working at the restaurant when the attacks happened. It was around 9:15 at night, and the drive through was open but the lobby was closed to customers.

Franks said she was handing customers their food when the first fight broke out.

She said a co-worker, Kenya Pierce, unlocked the door for her sister’s ex, and he began attacking the manager. Then, he turned his sights on her sister in a bathroom.

“It was so loud you could actually hear it,” said Franks. “You know when someone is actually fighting, you can actually hear when someone is physically hitting? That’s what you heard in the bathroom.”

Witnesses said the ex eventually left, and Shaquanda questioned who opened the door for the father of her children.

That’s when she and Pierce began fighting. The sisters told police that is when Pierce stabbed Shaquanda.

No one called police until the sisters’ mother met them at the hospital where doctors were treating the stab wounds.

Officers showed up at the Cookout to get surveillance video, and officers noted in the report that a manager on duty said the night shift cleaned up blood evidence.

Now, signs say “hiring” outside the restaurant. That leads the sisters to ask one question.

“Why did me and my sister get fired?” asked Dominiqua.

Channel 2 reached out to Cookout’s corporate office for comment. We are waiting for a response.

Police are still searching for Dawson, and CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that will help lead officers to him.

