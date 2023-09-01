Cool AI tools you can try right now!

TechCrunch

The Martian Lawyers Club (MLC) wants to take game personalization to the next level with the help of generative AI. While there are plenty of companies that focus on using AI to generate game assets, MLC is taking a decidedly different approach by focusing less on content and more on the systems that form the core of a game. The company today announced that it has raised a $2.2 million pre-seed round led by Fly Ventures, with participation from System.One and Amar Shah, the co-founder of Wayve and Charm Therapeutics, as well as Dhyan Ventures.