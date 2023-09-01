Cool AI tools you can try right now!
Rich DeMuro reports on new and useful AI tools. Full story: https://ktla.com/morning-news/cool-new-ai-tools-to-try/
Inside you'll find a testament to automation's growing global influence, in the form of 100 autonomous robots. The robots, called Rookies, weave in and out between people and deliver parcels, coffee and lunch to Naver's employees, all using 5G. Naver Labs, the company's R&D division, launched using the new headquarters as a test bed for the Rookies.
Many economists doubted that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates without killing jobs. Yet it seems to be happening.
US stock futures popped after the August jobs report gave more fuel to the debate over the Fed's next move on interest rates.
The US labor market continued to cool in August — as the ongoing double strike in Hollywood added to further job losses.
The Mountain West looks to be the likeliest option for both schools after Cal and Stanford left for the ACC on Friday.
This portable charger loved by more than 64,000 Amazon shoppers will end your dead-phone woes.
Sony has unveiled the Xperia 5 V smartphone with some nice high-end features and one fewer camera, along with a slightly lower price tag.
'One of the best tummy-control suits I’ve ever had,' said a shopper of this popular Amazon piece.
The biggest news stories this morning: JLab's insanely small wireless earbuds fit on a keyring, Philips Hue gets into home surveillance with its new Secure cameras, Our verdict on 'Starfield'.
"The Rubiales family is on the side of Jenni Hermoso."
This week, Devindra and Cherlynn are joined by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the purveyor of many Apple rumors, to discuss what we expect from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.
Meta is an ad company that's uniquely positioned to benefit from AI.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The Mix Games and Wallride have unveiled Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, which you can play either in HD cartoon mode or in 8bit mode, if you're feeling nostalgic.
The Martian Lawyers Club (MLC) wants to take game personalization to the next level with the help of generative AI. While there are plenty of companies that focus on using AI to generate game assets, MLC is taking a decidedly different approach by focusing less on content and more on the systems that form the core of a game. The company today announced that it has raised a $2.2 million pre-seed round led by Fly Ventures, with participation from System.One and Amar Shah, the co-founder of Wayve and Charm Therapeutics, as well as Dhyan Ventures.
I don't even want to think about all of the gross gunk on your hairbrush that scientists haven't even discovered yet.
"Whenever I'm really trying to set myself up for success the next day, I will do what I call a 'closing shift.'"
Continuing on its open source tear, Meta today released a new AI benchmark, FACET, designed to evaluate the "fairness" of AI models that classify and detect things in photos and videos, including people. Made up of 32,000 images containing 50,000 people labeled by human annotators, FACET -- a tortured acronym for "FAirness in Computer Vision EvaluaTion" -- accounts for classes related to occupations and activities like "basketball player," "disc jockey" and "doctor" in addition to demographic and physical attributes, allowing for what Meta describes as "deep" evaluations of biases against those classes. "We encourage researchers to use FACET to benchmark fairness across other vision and multimodal tasks."
About the time that Floworks co-founders Sudipta Biswas and Sarthak Shrivastava were starting at Y Combinator in the Winter 23 cohort, they had a chat with veteran investor Vinod Khosla, who encouraged the pair to think bigger. Today, the company announced a $1.5 million seed investment. “Fundamentally, our product is an AI assistant, which can interact with different software products that knowledge workers use daily, such as Gmail, Google Calendar or Salesforce, and you can simply instruct these products in plain natural language to get your stuff done,” Biswas told TechCrunch.
Google is bringing its generative AI search experience to the first countries outside the U.S., the company announced today, starting with expansions in India and Japan. The new AI-powered search feature, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), will become available through Google's Search Labs in those markets, and will introduce a new feature aimed at making it easier to find information in its AI-powered overviews. First announced at this year's Google I/O Developer conference in May, SGE introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic and then have it return answers, similar to an AI chatbot.