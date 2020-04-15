Grab this rare, restored Tri-Power muscle car pickup before it’s gone.

There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348ci V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.

Be Cool And Buy This Show-Stopping 1959 Chevy El Camino More

That’s not all which makes this El Camino rare. It uses a floor-shift 4-speed manual transmission, another standout feature collectors look for. The same is true of the bench seat, which by the way is covered with nice fresh cloth and vinyl upholstery.

With a standout shine, the white paint almost matches the brightwork’s gleam in the sunlight. This ride rolls on factory wheels and wide whitewall tires. Around back, the bed doesn’t have any scratches or dents, but instead immaculate white paint and freshly stained wood slats, looking gorgeous as can be. Even the inside of the tailgate is straight and fits excellently.

Be Cool And Buy This Show-Stopping 1959 Chevy El Camino More

Back to the interior, it presents well with factory equipment throughout, including the instruments and switchgear. The previous owner obviously worked hard to have everything restored just so and apparently used this Chevrolet El Camino as a knockout show car, keeping it garaged and never left outside. Considering how beautiful this ride looks throughout, those are some pretty believable claims.

Anyone who wants to say this Chevy isn’t a real muscle car doesn’t really know what this powertrain is capable of. A Tri-Power 348ci V8 puts out about 335-horsepower and allows a car to run 0 to 60 in about 7 seconds, plus hit almost 130 mph. That’s not too shabby for something made in the late 50s/early 60s.