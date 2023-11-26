Cool, dry air to furnish Phoenix before weekend precipitation

Phoenix was expected to start the week with dry air and chances of freezing temperatures in the lower desert before conditions warm up as the week progresses.

The National Weather Service forecasted sunny days for most of this week, but that will also come with some chilly weather. Daily-high temperatures were projected to hover around the low 70s, about 20 degrees higher than what the daily lows were forecasted to be.

Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport expected a low of 48 degrees on Sunday would be the first sub-50 temperatures since early April. The coolness was expected to be felt more in some rural areas of the valley, as a freeze warning is in effect for parts of Joshua Tree National Park.

By Tuesday, temperatures were projected to warm up into the middle 70s across the lower deserts, but the warmer conditions were not expected to last into the weekend.

The weather service expected conditions to cool to slightly below seasonal temperatures before the weekend begins, when there will also be a 20-30% chance of precipitation in Eastern Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday. This cool weather was projected to hold through the weekend.

Initial waves of snow projected to continue in Northern Arizona

Flagstaff and surrounding areas were expected to remain cold and cloudy this week.

Temperatures were forecast to rise an average of 5-8 degrees from this weekend's 15-45 degree range by Wednesday, but they will still remain below the seasonal norm for this time.

This climate paired with still conditions in the wind leaves the opportunity for snowfall in the north. Many areas 7000 feet and above already show a 30% chance of snow that could amount to two or more inches.

If the calm winds hold, it will limit the shredding/ collision of snowflakes and allow more of them to touch down to the surface. The weather service says more details on the amount of snow will become clearer as the week progresses.

Southern Arizona to be dry through midweek before potential showers

Temperatures were expected to warm throughout the week before rain graces the region again by the weekend.

Sunday morning was expected to have cooler temps than the rest of the weekend. The Upper Gila River Valley could see temperatures as low as 30 degrees, which would be the first time the area has dipped into the freezing range this season. Consequently, a freeze warning is in effect for that area from 1 to 4 a.m.

The weather service said Temperatures will boost up a bit as the midweek approaches but will still remain below seasonal averages for this time.

A storm was expected to pass through in the second half of the week, generating cool temperatures and potential chances for rain showers and snow showers in the mountains.

The climate was expected to remain cold into the weekend, but the weather service is unclear how the precipitation chances will be affected as of now.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chance of rain on tap for Phoenix, snow in northern Arizona