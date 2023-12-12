Cool and dry the next few days
Near freezing in some areas tonight
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
The state Supreme Court ruled against a pregnant woman who had sought a court approved-abortion after her fetus was given a fatal diagnosis.
The New York Times addresses why and how more than 7,300 pedestrians died in the U.S. in 2021 — three-quarters of them in the nighttime.
Here's how USDA loans work and what it takes to qualify.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
Are we really willing to trust mercurial SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with people's air supplies?
This cozy electronic blanket is adored by over 8,000 five-star fans.
What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics? Foundation models represent a major shift in how the best machine learning models are created, and we are already seeing some impressive near-term accelerations in natural language interfaces. What are your thoughts on the humanoid form factor?
After marathon 'final' talks which stretched to almost three days European Union lawmakers have tonight clinched a political deal on a risk-based framework for regulating artificial intelligence. Giving a triumphant but exhausted press conference in the small hours of Friday night/Saturday morning local time key representatives for the European Parliament, Council and the Commission -- the bloc's co-legislators -- hailed the agreement as hard fought, a milestone achievement and historic, respectively. Taking to X to tweet the news, the EU's president, Ursula von der Leyen -- who made delivering a regulation to promote "trustworthy" AI a key priority of her term when she took up the post in late 2019 -- also lauded the political agreement as a "global first".
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
In September, Google announced it would shut down its standalone podcasts app, Google Podcasts, sometime next year. Now that the end of 2023 is nearing, the company is today launching a migration tool that will allow U.S. users to shift their existing podcast subscriptions over to YouTube Music, which will be Google's new home for podcasts. Users will have plenty of time to export their subscriptions as the official discontinuation of Google Podcasts won't take place until April 2024.
Even superstars geek out on superstars: Julia Roberts proclaims her Swiftie-ness.
Keep your toes warm this winter. The post Here are 5 of the coziest slippers under $50 if your feet are always freezing appeared first on In The Know.
Advocates for prison reform are calling the uptick a “war on women” that’s getting worse for certain groups over time.
When moving from one place to the next, you may notice a change in your auto insurance bill. We explain how ZIP code affects car insurance.
Super Nintendo World Japan's Donkey Kong Country area is set to open this spring. The main attraction is a mine cart rollercoaster named after a level in the 1994 SNES classic, Donkey Kong Country.
The biggest news stories this morning: DJI Osmo Pocket 3 review, The cheapest Tesla car won’t qualify for full federal tax credit from January 1, ChatGPT says asking it to repeat words forever violates its terms.
Sore muscles? You knead this thing.
It's time for the Pac-12 Championship game. Here's how to watch Washington and Oregon face off tonight.