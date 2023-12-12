Cool and dry the next few days

TechCrunch

After marathon 'final' talks which stretched to almost three days European Union lawmakers have tonight clinched a political deal on a risk-based framework for regulating artificial intelligence. Giving a triumphant but exhausted press conference in the small hours of Friday night/Saturday morning local time key representatives for the European Parliament, Council and the Commission -- the bloc's co-legislators -- hailed the agreement as hard fought, a milestone achievement and historic, respectively. Taking to X to tweet the news, the EU's president, Ursula von der Leyen -- who made delivering a regulation to promote "trustworthy" AI a key priority of her term when she took up the post in late 2019 -- also lauded the political agreement as a "global first".