Cool, dry weekend expected for Arizona as storm systems depart

Cooler temperatures were slated to prevail throughout the weekend for much of Arizona before a warming trend expected to hit the streets early next week.

Coming on the heels of a few rainy days in the Valley, temperatures around the Phoenix metro area will remain chilly, with lows in the upper 40s and highs just under 70 degrees.

"For Saturday we're looking at a morning low of 49 and then Sunday we'll have a low of 46," National Weather Service Phoenix office meteorologist Katherine Berislavich told The Arizona Republic. "Sunday looks to be the coldest morning coming up."

Afternoon temperatures will then ditch the need for coats, as both days have a forecast of mid-60 highs and a zero percent chance of rain.

"It should be dry all weekend," Berislavich said. "Mostly sunny with a few clouds that might move in during the afternoon timeframe on Saturday but no chance of rain this weekend."

Rainfall totals mainly ranged from 0.05"-0.25" across the Phoenix Metro area from late last night through this morning. Rainfall totals courtesy of @maricopaflood #azwx pic.twitter.com/T6ocdsGKxq — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 1, 2023

For those wondering, the next chance for the Valley to receive measurable rainfall is on Dec. 9-10, as the effects of the suspected 'strong' oncoming El Niño continue to ramp up, possibly supercharging Arizona's winter.

Tucson weekend forecast roughly mirrors that of Phoenix

Similar conditions were anticipated for southern Arizona as well, with the NWS Tucson office forecast nearly mirroring that of Phoenix's, give or take a few degrees.

"What we're looking at for Saturday is right around 63 degrees, about five degrees below normal, and around 70 by Sunday, which is basically pretty close to normal for high temperatures this time of year," Tucson office meteorologist Carl Cerniglia told The Republic.

In the heart of Tucson, low temperatures will hover right around 40 degrees for Saturday, with areas along the outskirts touching the upper 30s. Cerniglia added that Sunday is expected to be their coolest morning as well, posting a low temperature in the upper 30s, with outlying areas possibly reaching temperatures below freezing.

"Fair amount of sunshine both days though and not much in the way of significant winds, so it'll be a pretty nice weekend in that sense and a dry Saturday through Thursday/Friday at this point," Cerniglia said.

'Finally turns back to quiet': Flagstaff expects lingering showers to exit come Saturday

High-country folks can look forward to a brief pause from the rain and snow this weekend, as an interesting Saturday and Sunday await.

On Saturday, temperatures will fluctuate in lower and higher elevations, with the former expecting warm temperatures in the 50s and the latter in the high 30s to low 40s.

Twenty-four hours later, NWS Flagstaff office meteorologist Reggie Roakes says the area will warm up by around 10 degrees.

"Saturday we'll still see some high clouds hang around as the system departs, but Sunday is looking sunny as well, so overall it's looking like a much quieter period weather wise comparatively to what it's been for a good chunk of this week," Roakes said.

Ultimately, rain and snow chances fall to zero for the weekend — a welcome change. Thursday evening through Friday morning in northern Arizona saw snow totals ranging from a sixth of an inch up to 3 inches for different parts of the region.

Here are the snowfall reports we've received from the overnight snow as of 11 AM. #azwx pic.twitter.com/q7ODK51QTX — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 1, 2023

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cool dry temperatures expected throughout Arizona this weekend