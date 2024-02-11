Cool end to the weekend

TechCrunch

Broadcasting company Sinclair recently sold off its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service STIRR to Thinking Media, a startup that provides cloud-based streaming solutions for FAST and over-the-top (OTT) services. When Sinclair launched STIRR in 2019, the service had over 100 free, ad-supported live TV channels and more than 5,000 hours of TV shows and movies. STIRR is getting triple the amount of on-demand content in the next few months, Thinking Media founders Todd Carter (CEO) and Scott Schlichter (president) told TechCrunch.