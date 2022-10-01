Cool-headed union steamfitter fatally slashed on L train tried to avoid confrontation

A union steamfitter, who friends say avoided confrontation, became another victim of subway violence during an unexplained argument on the L train while he commuted home from work Friday night.

Tommy Bailey, 43, was sliced in the neck during a fight with another straphanger on the Canarsie-bound train about 8:50 p.m. EMS took him to Brookdale University Hospital couldn’t be saved.

“It’s just crazy,” his heartbroken girlfriend Ivy Reddin, 36, told the Daily News. “It was shocking. (I’m) still trying to get it together. I would never think that would happen to him.”

NYPD detectives woke Reddin at about midnight with the terrible news. She was not sure if Bailey’s two teenage children have been told.

“He was coming home from work, he probably had to stay a little late,” said Reddin, who last spoke to Bailey about 6 p.m., about two and a half hours before he died.

She said that there are still many questions about the attack that remain unanswered.

“He was having a dispute with somebody, don’t know if they were mentally ill or whatever. Nowadays you can’t even bump somebody because they will be ready to flip,” Reddin said.

Reddin and Bailey had been friends for a long time and started dating in 2019.

“It’s rough, this wasn’t something I was planning on hearing,” she said.

Shocked friends said Bailey, an avid sports fan who played both basketball and football in high school, wasn’t the type to fly off the handle.

Rather, he was the exact opposite, longtime friend Omari Barnett said.

“(Tommy) would try to avoid a confrontation before he gets into one, this is the last thing that would happen to him,” Barnett, 46, said. “He just goes to work. He’s not looking for trouble or getting into fights.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the murderous clash. As the two men fought, the killer, who witnesses told police had gold teeth, flashed a sharpened object and sliced Bailey’s neck open with it as the L train they were on rumbled into the Atlantic Ave. station, cops said.

Story continues

Bailey stumbled onto the platform after the train doors opened. Horrified witnesses called 911 as the man who slashed Bailey ran off into the darkness.

No arrests have been made. The MTA was assisting the NYPD in the search for the killer.

“We have already identified dozens of cameras that the NYPD believes may assist in the investigation of this senseless crime and we will continue to assist investigators with video and in any other way possible to ensure the perpetrator is caught,” MTA spokesman Tim Minton said.

Bailey, who lived with his brother, worked as a steamfitter with the Local 638 union for more than 20 years, wouldn’t have been on that train if he hadn’t been working late, friends said.

“He normally works in the morning,” Barnett, 46, said. “He’d normally be home at that time. I don’t know what happened.”

Bailey always took public transportation to get around, Barnett said.

“He don’t have a car, he takes a train everywhere,” his friend said. “It just doesn’t make sense. It’s sad. It’s the city we living in, I just stay non-confrontational.”

Bailey is the sixth person this year to be killed in a subway system plagued with crime, matching last year’s number.

Straphangers have seen a 43% jump in crime throughout the entire system, officials said. As of Sept. 25, cops were investigating 1,670 crimes, 505 more than this time last year, according to NYPD statistics.

Cops underground have been battling a 34% jump in robberies, a 15% jump in assaults, with 55 more acts of violence than the 346 logged this time last year, and a 70% jump in grand larcenies, which include pickpocketing and other non-violent thefts, police said.

Bailey’s killer is 5-foot-9 and was wearing a gray sweatshirt at the time of the attack, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

With Emma Seiwell