Cool Holdings Reopens Simply Mac Store in Nation's Largest Outlet Mall in Sunrise Florida

9 Stores Reopened in the last 7 Weeks

MIAMI, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: AWSM) (the "Company" or "Cool Holdings"), the parent company of Simply Mac, Inc., the largest Apple Premier Partner in the U.S. ("Simply Mac"), announces the reopening of its Sunrise, Florida store, which was closed temporarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located in the Sawgrass Mills outlet and value retail shopping destination, at 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Suite 243, Simply Mac is fully staffed and ready to provide customers with unparalleled shopping experiences. An experienced staff of Apple-trained experts and service professionals are available to assist with purchasing the latest Apple products as well as servicing new and previously purchased Apple desktops, laptops, iPads and more.

"We are thrilled to reopen our Simply Mac store at Sawgrass Mills, which raises our open store count to 41 out of a total of 42 stores in 19 states," said Reinier Voigt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cool Holdings. "Our highly qualified team is eager to re-engage with customers to answer all their product questions, explain the latest product features and functions, as well as address a full range of product service needs."

Simply Mac is taking every precaution to ensure a safe and rewarding shopping experience. Employees working at Sawgrass Mills will have their temperatures checked before coming in and protective equipment will be worn at all times. Additionally, the store will follow all appropriate guidelines for social distancing and conducting business.

About Cool Holdings, Inc.

Cool Holdings is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, a chain of retail stores and an authorized reseller under the Apple Premier Partner program of Apple products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands. Additional information can be found on its website at www.coolholdings.com and www.simplymac.com.

