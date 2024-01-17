It was a cool morning, Tampa Bay. Expect even colder this weekend.

Floridians woke up to one of the coldest mornings of the new year Wednesday, and forecasters say more frigid air is on its way this weekend.

A series of cold fronts this week will drag the Tampa Bay area’s temperatures down to some of the coolest we’ve experienced this season. The frigid air is originating from the northern states, which have endured sub-zero temperatures and blustering snow storms, said Yidiana Zayas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office.

While Florida temperatures are nowhere near that extreme, the icy air is giving the state a taste of winter.

The National Weather Service placed all of Tampa Bay under a wind chill advisory Wednesday morning, when the wind chill (how air temperatures feels combined with wind on the skin) was expected reach as low as 20 degrees in some areas. According to Spectrum Bay News 9, the wind chill in Pinellas and Hillsborough fell to the upper 30s Wednesday morning.

The actual air temperatures early Wednesday ranged from the mid-30s in northern areas like Brooksville and Inverness to the low 40s across much of Tampa Bay.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will eventually warm up to the mid-50s in inland areas and near 60 in coastal areas, Zayas said. Forecasters expect another chilly night Wednesday, when the mercury will dip into the 40s.

Thursday morning is likely to still be cold but won’t feel as brisk due to lighter winds, according to the weather service.

More storms are possible Thursday and Friday, but are not likely to produce more than rain. Temperatures will slowly climb through the end of the week when the high on Friday will top out in the low 70s. However, another cold front will quickly sink temperatures into the 40s Friday night into Saturday morning.

Zayas called the weather a “rollercoaster.”

The most frigid air of the weekend is likely to be Sunday morning. The weather service anticipates below-freezing temperatures across the Nature Coast and the mid-30s to lower 40s closer to Tampa Bay.

Freeze watches and warnings, along with a wind chill advisory, are possible this weekend, the weather service said.