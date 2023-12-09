Cool overnight before rain on Sunday

Tonight looks partly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said temperatures will be in the 60s.

On Sunday, it’s looking breezy and warm with a high of 83.

Rain/storms will be with our next cold front late in the day, mainly in the evening.

That will make us cool on Monday, with highs only in the lower 60s.

