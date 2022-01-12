Cool Ridge man pleads guilty to fatal DUI

Jan. 12—A Cool Ridge man faces three to 15 years in jail after pleading guilty Tuesday to killing a 23-year-old Hinton man while driving under the influence in April 2020.

Nicholas Farthing, 36, admitted to Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling that he had gotten intoxicated on April 13, 2020, and caused a crash on Interstate 64 near Beaver that killed Kenneth Isaiah Brown, a Summers County athlete who worked for the company PracticeLink and was a writer for a college sports website.

Farthing pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, causing death, a felony.

Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said that the bar which served Farthing the alcohol was not supposed to have been open the day of the fatal accident, as Gov. Jim Justice had declared that all non-essential businesses would be closed due to the pandemic.

Despite the state mandate, Hatfield said, the bar was open.

"On April 13 of 2020, Nicholas Farthing began this evening at a bar called Crash Zone," he said. "It's important to note this, because on April 13 of 2020, the Crash Zone bar shouldn't have been open.

"Based upon my research, the bars were still in a form of shutdown," he stated, adding that security footage shows that Crash Zone was open for "some loyal patrons."

"On the night of April 13, 2020, one of those patrons was Nicholas Farthing," Hatfield told Poling.

Farthing was legally drunk when he left the bar, he admitted in court on Tuesday.

"After leaving the Crash Zone bar, he and his passenger, Russell Blumfield, decided to travel eastbound on Interstate 64," Hatfield said.

Near Beaver, Hatfield said, Farthing crashed into Brown's red Chevy Cruze.

Farthing was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger.

Both vehicles caught fire in the crash.

"Deputies of Raleigh County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the scene," Hatfield said. "An absolutely horrific scene is what they arrived at.

Story continues

"They arrived at vehicles engulfed in flames."

The West Virginia State Police Crime Lab reported that Farthing's blood alcohol content (BAC) was .217, which is over twice the legal limit, Hatfield reported.

State Police investigators examined the Event Data Recorder (EDR), a box in later model cars that records technical vehicle and occupant information during a crash, at around 20 seconds before and 20 seconds after a crash.

Hatfield said the Dodge's EDR showed Farthing was driving at full acceleration of 164 mph and was driving at a speed of 154 mph when he hit the victim's car.

Brown's family members, sitting with law enforcement officers, sobbed quietly as Hatfield reported the facts of the crash.

Following Hatfield's recitation, both Farthing and his defense attorney, Brandon Gray, said that they did not dispute the facts the prosecutor presented to the court.

Poling asked Farthing to tell the court what happened, in his own words.

"I went out and had some drinks, and I made the decision to drive and drive at such a speed and crashed into another gentleman who, unfortunately, lost his life," said Farthing.

Poling agreed to accept Farthing's guilty plea and ordered that Farthing enter State Department of Justice custody for a pre-sentencing report to be completed and for observation. Farthing faces three to 15 years in prison.

Poling will examine the pre-sentencing report and facts of the offense to reach a sentence. He has not yet set the date for sentencing.

Farthing did not reach a plea bargain with the state. Rather, he pleaded guilty to the charge the state had made. It is likely that Gray will ask the court for a reduced sentence, but Hatfield said the state will ask for the maximum sentence.

The prosecutor said after the hearing that the plea relieves Brown's family from having to go through a trial.

Hatfield said the offense is not a parole-eligible offense, which means that Farthing must serve the full sentence without possibility of parole. Poling may, however, order Farthing to serve all or part of the sentence on home confinement instead of inside a jail.

Law enforcement officers sat with Brown's family during the hearing and escorted them from the courtroom following the hearing. Brown's family asked, through a law enforcement officer, that media would not photograph or record them, and members of media honored the request.