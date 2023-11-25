After a cool start to the holiday weekend, warmer temps on the way
As light, spotty showers diminish, we get another cool night Friday night.
Central Florida should see some sun on Saturday.
It will also feel warmer than it has in a while.
Should be a nice Saturday for UCF Football and Orlando City soccer.
Sunday will be the warmest day of our holiday weekend, along with a few light spotty showers.
Then a stronger front arrives early next week.
