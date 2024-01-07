Cool temps ahead of next rain system that could bring severe weather

A few passing showers Sunday morning.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said that up until 10 a.m., we’ll see the passing showers from the Gulf.

By noon, it will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the middle 60s.

It will be a nice, cool day for the most part.

Sunday evening will get back to the 50s and cloudy.

The next big system is moving our way for Tuesday.

A Weather Alert Day is in effect for late Tuesday afternoon through early evening for damaging winds, hail, and risk for a tornado.

