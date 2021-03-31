'Cool but weird.' Macy's store transformed into school

  • Students commute between classes at Downtown Burlington High School, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Burlington, Vt. Students who once shopped at a downtown mall are now attending high school in the mall's former Macy's department store, taking escalators to and from classes. The existing Burlington High School was closed last August after PCBs were found in the building. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Students enter Downtown Burlington High School through a giant storefront arch, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Burlington, Vt. Students who once shopped at a downtown mall are now attending high school in the mall's former Macy's department store, taking escalators to and from classes. The existing Burlington High School was closed last August after PCBs were found in the building. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Math students calculate algebra equations in their classroom, which was built in the middle of a former department store, at Downtown Burlington High School, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Burlington, Vt. Students who once shopped at a downtown mall are now attending high school in the mall's former Macy's store, taking escalators to and from classes. The existing Burlington High School was closed last August after PCBs were found in the building. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • With tennis balls on chair legs protecting the carpeting, math students calculate algebra equations in their classroom, which was built in the middle of a former department store, at Downtown Burlington High School, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Burlington, Vt. Students who once shopped at a downtown mall are now attending high school in the mall's former Macy's store, taking escalators to and from classes. The existing Burlington High School was closed last August after PCBs were found in the building. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Pat Teague, executive chef at Downtown Burlington High School, walks through her cafeteria, which was built in the former retail space for designer Michael Kors, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the school in Burlington, Vt. Students who once shopped at a downtown mall are now attending high school in the mall's former Macy's department store, taking escalators to and from classes. The existing Burlington High School was closed last August after PCBs were found in the building. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Sophomore Ainerance Babibanga, center, picks up books from the library, which was built in the former china and housewares section of a department store, at Downtown Burlington High School, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Burlington, Vt. Students who once shopped at a downtown mall are now attending high school in the mall's former Macy's store, taking escalators to and from classes. The existing Burlington High School was closed last August after PCBs were found in the building. At left is library assistant Ellen Wollensack. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • A sign on a hall wall, built in the middle of a former department store, congratulates the girl's nordic skiing team for their state championship win at Downtown Burlington High School, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Burlington, Vt. Students who once shopped at a downtown mall are now attending high school in the mall's former Macy's department store, taking escalators to and from classes. The existing Burlington High School was closed last August after PCBs were found in the building. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Russ Elek, a school communication specialist, points out the arch and red star of the former Macy's department store, which is now Downtown Burlington High School, on the school's seal, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Burlington, Vt. Students who once shopped at a downtown mall are now attending high school in the mall's former Macy's department store, taking escalators to and from classes. The existing Burlington High School was closed last August after PCBs were found in the building. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • A large Levi's jeans display highlights the center of an empty classroom, built in a former department store, at Downtown Burlington High School, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Burlington, Vt. Students who once shopped at a downtown mall are now attending high school in the mall's former Macy's store, taking escalators to and from classes. The existing Burlington High School was closed last August after PCBs were found in the building. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
1 / 9

Department Store School

Students commute between classes at Downtown Burlington High School, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Burlington, Vt. Students who once shopped at a downtown mall are now attending high school in the mall's former Macy's department store, taking escalators to and from classes. The existing Burlington High School was closed last August after PCBs were found in the building. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
LISA RATHKE
·3 min read

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Students who once shopped at a downtown mall in Burlington, Vermont, are now attending high school in the former Macy’s department store, with gleaming white tile floors and escalators whisking them to and from classes.

The Downtown Burlington High School opened March 4, about six months after school administrators closed the existing school, just under 2 miles away, because toxic industrial chemicals known as PCBs were found in the building and soil during renovations. That left students stuck at home learning remotely for much of the school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

As school officials looked for space where students could attend school in-person, they eventually eyed the empty department store, which closed in 2018. They talked with architects and learned it was a possibility, said Superintendent Tom Flanagan.

“It's weird but cool at the same time,” said freshman Moses Doe, 15, who said he and his family shopped plenty at Macy's before it became his school. He's getting used to the new space every day, he said, and the escalators and elevators are nice features.

The building underwent a $3.5 million retrofit supported by the state that added partial walls for classrooms while keeping some Macy’s remnants, like the sparkly white tile floors, bright red carpeting, and Calvin Klein and Michael Kors signs and a large-scale Levi’s jeans photo on a classroom wall. The library is housed in the former Macy’s china department, with books displayed on under-lit shelves, while the gym is in a former store's warehouse and is still unfinished.

Senior Lila Iyengar Lehman said she didn’t know what to expect of the store-turned-school.

“I have to say even though everyone complains that it’s loud and crowded, I just am so much happier being around people. It’s way better than being stuck at home on your computer all day long,” the 18-year-old said. “And although the situation’s weird, I think, you know, everyone’s doing the best with the circumstances so I think it’s pretty great overall.”

Despite some challenges with noise because the classroom walls don’t rise to the ceiling, the school is working, officials said. Iyengar Lehman said a lack of windows and students’ being prohibited from leaving the downtown building for unexcused reasons is also a challenge. Normally seniors would be allowed to leave during blocks when they don’t have class but due to coronavirus protocols, officials said that's not possible this year.

Unlike the other school, classrooms are closer together, so students get to see their classmates and teachers, creating a sense of community, Flanagan said. Just half of nearly 1,000 students attend at a time.

For now, the district has leased the building for 3 1/2 years while it learns more about the PCBs at the old school and what needs to be done.

After being remote for much of the year, several students said it's been beneficial to reconnect and be part of the community.

“It’s really, really nice to see all my friends,” Iyengar Lehman said. “Like I forgot how much I miss all those little interactions with people like passing in the hallways and saying ‘hi’ to teachers and just chatting with your friends.”

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I fear I will be murdered’, says teacher who showed Mohammed cartoons

    The teacher who prompted protests after showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed fears that he and his family will be murdered, his father has said. The religious studies teacher remains in hiding after receiving death threats and has told his family “it’s all over” and he will never be able to return to his job or his home. Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire sent pupils home last week and issued an apology after the parents of Muslim children gathered at the gates to protest. The RS teacher was described as a “terrorist” in a letter from one community leader. His family has now accused the school’s head teacher, Gary Kibble, of “throwing him under a bus” by failing to fight his corner while he lives as a fugitive. The teacher’s father said: “My son keeps breaking down crying and says that it's all over for him. He is worried that he and his family are all going to be killed. “He knows that he's not going to be able to return to work or live in Batley. It's just going to be too dangerous for him and his family.” The teacher, who lives with his partner and children, fears he will suffer the same fate as Samuel Paty, a teacher who was beheaded in Paris last year after showing his pupils a cartoon of Mohammed during a lesson on freedom of expression. His father told MailOnline: “Look what happened to the teacher in France who was killed for doing the same thing. Eventually they will get my son and he knows this. His whole world has been turned upside down. He's devastated and crushed.

  • City leaders demand action over vicious NY attack

    A vicious attack on an Asian American woman near New York City’s Times Square has drawn widespread condemnation and raised alarms about the failure of bystanders to intervene amid a rash of anti-Asian violence across the U.S. (March 30)

  • Search underway for missing 11-year-old Midlands girl, sheriff’s office says

    Please call 911, or the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, if you have seen Jozanna Lynn Quezada.

  • South African Adrian Nel killed in Mozambique jihadist attack

    South African Adrian Nel would have celebrated his 41st birthday on 1 April.

  • NY man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman

    Brandon Elliot, a lifetime parolee after killing his mother, allegedly attacked the woman near the shelter where he’d been staying. A man on lifetime parole was arrested Monday for attacking a 65-year-old Asian woman in midtown Manhattan. Brandon Elliot, 38, who was released from prison in 2019, had been sentenced to lifetime parole for killing his mother when he attacked the woman near the homeless shelter where he had been staying.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine proves safe and effective for kids ages 12 to 15, company study shows

    Vaccination was seen to be 100% effective against symptomatic disease in 12- to 15-year-olds, the company-sponsored study of 2,260 adolescents found.

  • Every anti-trans bill US lawmakers introduced this year, from banning medication to jail time for doctors

    This year, 28 states will vote on bills to curb the rights of transgender adults and children, covering medication access, sports, and bathrooms.

  • China pushes to expand virus origin search beyond its border

    Chinese health officials pushed Wednesday to expand the search for the origins of the coronavirus beyond China, one day after the release of a closely watched World Health Organization report on the issue. The U.S. and other Western nations have repeatedly raised questions about delays, transparency and data access, while China has promoted theories that suggest the virus may have come from elsewhere. “If we limit the study of origin within China, I think this is a scientific misunderstanding, because the source is still unclear," said Liang Wannian, the head of the Chinese team that worked with the WHO group of experts.

  • UK police use drone to break up illegal rave

    A thermal imaging camera on a police drone captured the gathering under a bridge in breach of COVID-19 restrictions. A group of around 30 people were partying under a motorway bridge on Saturday (March 27) night near Birmingham, in England's West Midlands region.The police shone lights from a helicopter to disperse the group to avoid a large number of officers appearing and causing attendees to flee onto the motorway or a nearby river, West Midlands Police said in a statement.Twenty-two people were issued with fines for attending the gathering, the statement added.

  • Education bill proposed to help struggling students amid pandemic

    State lawmakers&nbsp;are&nbsp;making adjustments to a law to&nbsp;better address the needs of students and school districts affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • How the Clippers built a winning streak that has 'changed everything'

    Nicolas Batum remembers when the Clippers shifted their momentum, coming back from 22 points down to beat Charlotte. 'Something was born that night.'

  • Price gets 1st shutout of season, Montreal tops Oilers 4-0

    Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list.

  • UK economy ended 2020 better than previously thought

    Official figures show that the British economy ended 2020 on a stronger footing than previously thought but that it suffered a bigger than anticipated fall in output in the immediate aftermath of the first coronavirus lockdown. In its latest revisions for 2020 data, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the British economy contracted by 19.5% during the second quarter, the first full quarter of lockdown. Overall, the agency said, the British economy ended 2020 9.8% smaller, slightly better than the previous estimate of 9.9%.

  • Tolvanen's OT goal gives Predators a 3-2 victory over Stars

    Eeli Tolvanen made sure Nashville’s winning streak reached a season-best six games. Tolvanen scored at 1:29 of overtime to give the Predators a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville.

  • Ingraham: Left spreads poisonous lies about Georgia voting bill

    'Ingraham Angle' host examines the Georgia voting bill and the left's attempt to weaponize it

  • Bolsonaro reshuffles Cabinet amid COVID-19 surge

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made six Cabinet changes on Monday in the biggest ministerial reshuffle since he took office.The move comes as pressure mounts on the far-right leader to address the COVID-19 crisis that's killed over 300,000 in his country.Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo was among those who left the government.He's one of Bolsonaro's most loyal allies and a China hawk who faced criticism from lawmakers for failing to guarantee additional COVID-19 vaccines from Beijing and Washington.Bolsonaro moved his chief of staff to the Defense Ministry and placed a federal police officer, who's close to his family, in charge of the Justice Ministry.The founder of a Brasilia-based political strategy firm, Creomar de Souza, said the Defense Ministry shift was particularly unexpected.De Souza added, "Bolsonaro is under enormous pressure and reacted to regain the political narrative."Meanwhile, Brazil is suffering its worst phase of the global health crisis, with deaths topping 3,000 a day and a new variant raging through its population.Bolsonaro has notoriously railed against lockdowns, sowed doubts about vaccines and pushed unproven treatments.Brazil trails only the United States in total COVID-19 cases and deaths.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

    Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization on Tuesday backed drawing up an international treaty that would help deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic by tightening rules on sharing information. The idea of such a treaty, also aimed at ensuring universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics, was floated by the chairman of European Union leaders, Charles Michel, last November. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has endorsed the proposal, but formal negotiations have not begun, diplomats say.

  • Downtown Minneapolis loses first large employer in years

    Portico Benefit Services is leaving downtown Minneapolis and relocating to Edina. Why it matters: Downtown Minneapolis and its restaurants and retailers need all the workers they can keep as companies move to hybrid work models that will reduce the daily headcount in the city. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: Sources tell Axios that Portico, a benefits provider for employees of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, is leaving 60,000 square feet in RSM Plaza on Nicollet Mall. Portico is leasing 25,000 square feet in the 7700 France building, which recently underwent a major renovation. The size difference in the two leases is further proof that companies need less space in a post-pandemic world. "We found an alternative location that will allow for additional flexibility as we move to a more agile, hybrid work environment for the future," Portico CFO/COO Stacy Kruse said in an emailed statement. Context: Portico is the first sizable company to leave downtown for the suburbs since TCF Financial departed in 2015 for Plymouth.It's not clear exactly how many employees Portico has downtown, but the number is likely in the hundreds based on the space.What we don't know: Exactly why Portico made the decision, other than that its lease was up. The intrigue: The Minneapolis Downtown Council last summer warned that downtown could lose as many as 10,000 jobs due to public safety concerns and the City Council's talk of defunding police. "I think we will hear of more," Downtown Council President Steve Cramer told Axios. "But it will be a lot less than we were fearful of."This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free