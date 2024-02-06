Cool and windy today
Boosting the moisture in your home's air may help relieve headaches, eczema and even allergies, experts say.
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber just launched its car for the 2024 season named the C44 in green and black.
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.
The Apple AirTag is a travel essential. With a discount sofn20% off its original price, this tracking solution becomes an even more enticing option.
U.K.-based Dexory today announced plans to expand into the North American market. When I spoke with the startup last year at a robotics event in Chicago, their hardware solution piqued my interest. There is, after all, a big difference between retail and warehouse inventory (thankfully, I’ve never had to do the latter), including -- perhaps most importantly -- height.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Bumble announced today that it's launching a new AI-powered feature that is designed to help identify spam, scams and fake profiles. The new tool, called Deception Detector, aims to take action on malicious content before Bumble users ever come across it. In testing, Bumble found that the tool was able to automatically block 95% of accounts that were identified as spam or scam accounts.
Apple's Series 9 Apple Watch is deeply discounted at Best Buy today. Both the 41mm and 45mm GPS models are $100 off, bringing the prices down to $299 and $329, respectively. The Series 9 Apple Watch comes with the new Double Tap feature.
Research reveals that nature walks, kimchi and even writing by hand may have serious benefits. Here’s what to know.
This week's best tech deals include the Samsung Pro Plus microSD card for $11, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $328 and several Super Bowl 2024 TV deals.
Google Maps is introducing a generative AI feature to help you discover new places, the company announced today. Using large language models (LLMs), the new feature analyzes the over 250 million locations on Google Maps and contributions from over 300 million Local Guides to pull up suggestions based on what you’re looking for. For instance, if you want to find cool thrift shops in San Francisco, you can search “places with a vintage vibe in SF,” and Maps will generate shopping recommendations organized by categories, as well as “photo carousels and review summaries,” the company explains.
From kitty hand towels to a bouquet of Legos — these clever items rule.
After four consecutive quarters of revenue decline, Apple reported its first period of revenue growth today.
Dacia turned its 2022 Manifesto battery-electric concept into the Sandrider, a V6-powerred buggy to compete at the 2025 Dakar Rally in the top T1+ class.
In today's edition: The PGA Tour's huge cash infusion, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the man coaching two teams at once and more.
Surprise! Sony and Konami have released a free Silent Hill game on PS5 that you can play today.
Media startup The Messenger burst on the scene last May with $50 million in hand, aggressively hiring journalists to build an "unbiased" digital newsroom. Instead, its staff found out through a New York Times article today that the publication is shutting down. According to employees' social media posts, the laid off workers will not receive any severance, and their healthcare coverage will end.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde devote today’s episode to Tennessee’s lawsuit against the NCAA after reports that the University of Tennessee is under investigation for NIL violations.
Here's our first look at Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2.
Hideo Kojima has yet another game in the works, and it marks a return to his Metal Gear Solid roots.