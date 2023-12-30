Cool Yule: Below-normal temps forecast in Stuart, Fort Pierce, Vero Beach New Year’s weekend

On the sixth day of Christmas, the National Weather Service office in Melbourne gave the Treasure Coast a chilly forecast to wrap up 2023.

The agency on Saturday morning issued a hazardous weather outlook covering both inland and coastal areas of Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The region’s daytime forecast was partly sunny and cool, with temperatures “as much as 10 degrees below normal.”

These low temperatures were reached the morning of Dec. 30, NWS Melbourne data show:

Vero Beach: 46 degrees Normal low: 54 Record low: 31 in 1961

Fort Pierce: 48 degrees Normal low: 53 Record low: 28 in 1909

Stuart: 52 degrees Normal low: 57 Record low: 32 in 1961



Saturday’s highs were expected to be 63 in Vero Beach, 65 in Fort Pierce and 66 in Stuart. Forecasted nighttime lows were 43 in Vero Beach and Fort Pierce, and 45 in Stuart.

NWS Melbourne cautioned beachgoers of a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents along the coast, from Flagler Beach south through Martin County. The agency warned small craft of westerly winds up to 15-20 knots into the night.

The Treasure Coast evaded the “patchy late-night frost” predicted to hit some rural areas north of Interstate 4; temperatures were forecast to plunge into the upper 30s Saturday night in northwest Orange County, and central Lake and Volusia counties.

St. Lucie was the only local county to open a cold-weather shelter Friday night, and it was scheduled to remain open Saturday and Sunday nights. Three Indian River shelters were set to open Saturday night. No shelters were slated to open in Martin as of noon Saturday.

New Year’s Eve forecast

"This is cold for us," said Jorge Lopez, who hugs his daughter, Luliana, 11, while working at their Philly Treats booth, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at the Hobe Sound Farmer's Market. The morning temperatures were in the low 50s with partly sunny skies.

The final day of 2023 — notable, in part, for the repeating “123” pattern in its date, 12.31.23 — likely will be as chilly as Saturday on the Treasure Coast.

NWS Melbourne forecast these Dec. 31 lows:

Vero Beach: 44 degrees Normal low: 53 Record low: 30 in 2000

Fort Pierce: 44 degrees Normal low: 53 Record low: 30 in 2000

Stuart: 46 degrees Normal low: 57 Record low: 32 in 1961



Sunday’s highs were expected to be 67 in Vero Beach and Fort Pierce, and 68 in Stuart.

Saturday’s hazardous weather outlook was valid through Friday, with “colder-than-normal temperatures” expected to continue throughout East Central Florida on Sunday.

New Year’s Day forecast

Humberto Alfonso, of Miami, pulls in a catch at Hobe Sound Beach on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. The National Weather Service office in Melbourne gave the region's daytime forecast as partly sunny and cool, with temperatures "as much as 10 degrees below normal."

The Treasure Coast likely will ring in 2024 with slightly warmer temperatures. NWS Melbourne forecast these Jan. 1 lows:

Vero Beach: 51 degrees Normal low: 53 Record low: 30 in 2001

Fort Pierce: 51 degrees Normal low: 53 Record low: 29 in 2001

Stuart: 51 degrees Normal low: 57 Record low: 41 in 1981



Monday’s highs were expected to be 70 in Vero Beach and Fort Pierce, and 71 in Stuart.

